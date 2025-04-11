Hacks season 4 episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, plot and more

With a double episode premiere on April 10, 2025, the audiences are looking forward to the release of Hacks season 4 episode 3. As per the timeline, the third episode of the show is scheduled to arrive on HBO Max on Thursday, April 17, 2025. It will be available on the platform from 9 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT onwards.

Ad

Hacks season 4 will see comedian and entrepreneur Deborah Vance and writer Ava Daniels battle each other as they are forced to work with each other to make Deborah's late-night talk show a hit. The season will be filled with comedy, drama, and ruthless insults, all of which the audiences have gotten used to by now.

Release details about Hacks season 4 episode 3

Ad

Trending

As previously mentioned, Hacks season 4 episode 3 will be available on HBO Max starting 9 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT on April 17, 2025. Having said that, due to Max's availability in several parts of the world, the release timing of the episode will vary. Therefore, for easier understanding, a table comprising a breakdown of the release date and time of the episode for the timezone they fall under is provided below.

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time April 17, 2025 6:00 PM Central Time April 17, 2025 8:00 PM Mountain Time April 17, 2025 7:00 PM Eastern Time April 17, 2025 9:00 PM Argentina Time April 17, 2025 10:00 PM Central European Summer Time April 18, 2025 3:00 AM

Ad

See also: Black Mirror season 7 Hotel Reverie explained - Does Brandy return to the real world?

How to watch Hacks season 4 episode 3?

Hacks season 4 episode 3 will be available on HBO Max (Image via Getty)

Hacks season 4 episode 3 will be exclusively available for viewing on HBO Max, HBO's affiliated streaming platform. Those already subscribed to the platform would not be required to follow any additional steps to watch the episode. However, those without one can subscribe with prices starting at $9.99/month and ending at $20.99/month.

Ad

With that being said, there are several regions where HBO Max is inaccessible. In such circumstances, the best option would be to opt for a reliable VPN after checking with the area-specific guidelines for the same. Virtual Private Networks such as ExpressVPN and NordVPN are some of the safest to use and allow for a hindrance-free environment for seamless viewing.

See also: Surface season 2 ending explained: who really killed Emma and what happens to Sophie?

Ad

About the show

Ad

Season 4 of Hacks sees Deborah Vance and Ava Daniels working together on Deborah's late-night show, following Ava blackmailing her into becoming the head writer. Of course, Deborah is not pleased with the situation and makes a number of attempts to get Ava to quit her job. These moments create several comedic situations between the protagonists of the show.

With that said, the official description of the show reads:

"Deborah Vance has blazed a trail through the male-dominated comedy scene for decades, hustling her way into a prime Las Vegas residency while simultaneously cultivating a successful brand of luxury items and endorsements."

Ad

The description also points out the situation Deborah finds herself in which requires her to hire a writer for her job. It states:

"But after the casino owner threatens to pull back on her nights in favor of younger acts, Deborah’s manager Jimmy pitches another one of his clients, recently outcast television writer Ava, to help freshen up her set."

Ad

The synopsis also mentions the general theme of the show by stating:

"A brutally honest and unpredictably hilarious half-hour series, Hacks explores the dark mentorship that forms between the legendary comedian and her entitled new writing partner."

See also: Black Mirror Plaything ending explained: What does Cameron do with the Thronglets?

Episodes 1 and 2 of Hacks season 4 are currently streaming on HBO Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with over 4 years of experience under her belt. She has a Master's degree in Sociology from the University of Calcutta, and has always been passionate about the entertainment industry, eventually gravitating towards her current role.



She has a truly diverse professional background; working as a fundraiser, a teacher, a demo sales associate, and a student success specialist. She has also penned articles for the Esports & Gaming and Health & Fitness segments of Sportskeeda, before she decided to write about the latest series and films in the industry.



Sanchari aims to produce top-notch error-free content by looking for and going through only credible sources of information. She also verifies details with the help of a variety of official sources to offer readers accurate and informative articles.



Some hit titles she has recently been obsessed with include 'Beef,' 'The Bear,' 'The Great,' and 'The Favourite.' However, 'Modern Family' and 'Silver Linings Playbook' stand out as two of her favorite releases. She also appreciates comedian Kenny Sebastian's work and admires his outlook on life.



When not writing, she likes to play darts, colour, listen to music and read. Know More