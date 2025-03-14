Hacks season 4: Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

Hacks season 4 is all set to premiere on April 10, 2025, with two installments. New episodes will come out every week, with episodes 7 and 8 airing on the same day on May 15. The last two episodes are set to air on May 29.

Ad

As season 3 of Hacks came to a close, it set up a big fight between the show's main characters, Deborah Vance and Ava Daniels. In season 4 of Hacks, viewers will see how they deal with the stress of working together on a late-night show while also dealing with their own personal problems.

Hacks season 4 releases on April 10, 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The ultimate medical drama is HERE

Hacks season 4 will start on April 10, 2025, and viewers can watch the first two episodes on HBO Max.

Plot of Hacks season 4

Hacks season 4 picks up where season 3 left off. As they try to start their new late-night talk show, Deborah Vance and Ava Daniels are at odds with each other. Deborah's dream comes true when she gets her own show, but things get worse when Ava forces her to be the head writer, which is a key job.

Ad

The relationship between the two characters has been complicated and changing over time. In this new season, they will face new problems and challenges. As they try harder to work together, there will be more ups and downs in their personal and professional lives.

Cast of Hacks season 4

Renowned actors like Jean Smart as Deborah Vance and Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels are back for Hacks season 4. Some of the actors who will join them are Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo, and Dan Bucatinsky.

Ad

Helen Hunt, Tony Goldwyn, and Kaitlin Olson are among the new cast members. There will also be guest stars such as Julianne Nicholson, Michaela Watkins, and Bresha Webb during the season, making Hacks season 4 a star-studded event.

Trailer analysis

Ad

Max has put out the official trailer for season 4 of Hacks, which gives viewers a sneak peek at what to expect. The trailer shows how tense things get between Deborah and Ava as they try to work together. It also shows how hard it is for them to make the late-night show happen.

Besides, there is Deborah's quick wit and Ava's struggles to find her way in the world of late-night TV. In the trailer, Marcus (Carl Clemons-Hopkins) says: "You gotta dance with the one who brought you." This is a hint that Ava may need to make peace with Deborah in order to succeed.

Ad

Hacks season 3 recap

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hacks season 3 showed that the relationship between Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder) finally broke down. In the last episode of the season, titled Bulletproof, Deborah got ready to start her new job as a late-night host.

She hosted a late-night show, which was her dream, but the stress of the job started to get to her. Following this, she made choices that had results she did not expect. Deborah's painful realization that she could not always control her fate and that she needed to face her fears was the season's climax.

Ad

A big turn of events occured when Deborah did not hire Ava as the head writer for her new show, even though Ava thought she was the best person for the job. Deborah confronted Ava about the decision, revealing that the real reason she was left out was the former's fear of losing her new job.

Ava's betrayal got worse when she threatened to tell everyone a personal secret that could cost Deborah her job. This set the stage for a tense relationship in Hacks season 4.

Ad

The finale also explored other relationships facing trouble. Marcus (Carl Clemons-Hopkins), who was working for Deborah, quit because of unresolved problems, and Deborah's sister Kathy got increasingly angrier that her sister was not paying attention to her.

Hacks season 4 will be available to stream on Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback