Happy Face Episode 2 Ending Explained: Melissa’s Dangerous Truth

The climax of Happy Face episode 2, Killing Shame, is uncomfortable and climactic as Melissa Reed approaches the gruesome heritage of her father, the Happy Face Killer, Keith Jesperson.

Happy Face episode 2 wraps up with Melissa learning the identity of her father's ninth victim, Heather Richmond, and discovering Elijah Carter, Heather's boyfriend, has been unjustly convicted of her murder. This discovery puts Melissa on a perilous journey to pursue justice for Elijah as she struggles with the private and public repercussions of revealing her father's offenses.

Happy Face episode 2 aired on March 20, 2025, on Paramount+.

Keith Jesperson's horrific discovery in Happy Face episode 2

Happy Face Episode 2 becomes tense as Keith Jesperson phones into The Dr. Greg Show, stating that he had nine victims rather than the eight known before. He demands to reveal the ninth victim's identity only if Melissa comes to see him in prison.

Melissa complies reluctantly, spurred by Ivy's reasoning that a family might still be looking for information regarding their missing relative. At their meeting at Oregon State Penitentiary, Keith is evasive but leaves ominous hints regarding his ninth victim. He tells of how he had brought home a trampoline for his kids after killing Heather Richmond, which reminded Melissa of the gift.

Keith also shares gruesome facts about Heather's murder, such as how he had picked her up while hitchhiking, had s*x with her, and then killed her by strangulation. He remembers keeping a guitar pick that was Heather's as a keepsake.

This fact prompts Melissa to search her father's letters and personal effects in the house, where she discovers the guitar pick—a valuable piece of evidence that connects Heather to Keith.

The Ninth Victim Identified in Happy Face episode 2

Melissa and Ivy reconstruct Heather Richmond's life and learn that she was a bartender in Jefferson, Texas. They find that Elijah Carter, Heather's boyfriend, was unjustly convicted for her murder solely based on a fingerprint on a steering wheel. Elijah is currently on death row with two months to go before he is executed.

Melissa teams up with attorney Gabriella to free Elijah but faces resistance from DA Craig Callaway, who dismisses their evidence and questions her credibility due to her father’s crimes. The DA suggests her connection to Jesperson makes her a suspect witness and could sway public opinion against them.

Despite this, Melissa chooses to testify in court and expose her father on The Dr. Greg Show, hoping to highlight Elijah’s wrongful conviction and push authorities to reopen the case.

The Fallout at Home

As Melissa digs deeper into her father's history in Happy Face Episode 2, tensions escalate within her household. Her husband Ben is concerned with the effect of public attention on their children. In the meantime, Hazel catches snippets of conversations regarding her grandfather and starts doing research on Jesperson on the internet, causing emotional distress and bullying at school.

Hazel challenges Melissa to conceal the truth from her, and Melissa must confront the legacy of trauma instigated by her father's deeds. Happy Face Episode 2 concludes with Melissa making a courageous move by telling her story on The Dr. Greg Show.

While she narrates the atrocities of living as Jesperson's daughter, Keith proudly basks in the limelight and puts up a newspaper article on his ninth victim in his cell wall. An unknown stranger is also viewing Melissa's confession on TV with rage, suggesting new dangers to follow.

Happy Face episode 2 highlights the devastating impact of Keith Jesperson's crimes on his family and victims' loved ones. Melissa's discovery of Heather Richmond’s identity and Elijah Carter’s wrongful conviction sparks a fight for justice with major consequences. As she works to clear Elijah’s name and expose her father, she risks her own safety, leaving viewers questioning whether justice will prevail or if she has opened Pandora’s box.

