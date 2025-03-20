Happy Face episode 3: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

The eagerly awaited Happy Face episode 3, a suspenseful true-crime drama based on actual events, is set to hit the screens on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at midnight PT on Paramount+. The show tracks Melissa Moore as she grapples with the terrifying reality of her father, Keith Jesperson, notorious as the Happy Face Killer.

With its dramatic storytelling and emotional complexity, the series has engaged viewers since its launch on March 20, 2025. Happy Face episode 3 will deliver more of the intrigue of Melissa's life as she grapples with trying to reconcile her family's sinister past with the reality of her current life.

Release date and time of Happy Face episode 3

Happy Face Episode 3 will be out on March 27, 2025, at midnight PT. This episode can be streamed on Paramount+, the only platform hosting this series. Here is a table of release times for Episode 3 in different time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PT) March 27, 12 AM Mountain Time (MT) March 27, 1 AM Central Time (CT) March 27, 2 AM Eastern Time (ET) March 27, 3 AM British Summer Time (BST) March 27, 8 AM Central European Summer Time (CEST) March 27, 9 AM India Standard Time (IST) March 27, 12:30 PM Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) March 27, 5 PM

Where to watch Happy Face episode 3?

Happy Face can be streamed on Paramount+. For users, who were not subscribers to the platform previously, there is a seven-day free trial that enables new users to stream the show without having to pay anything upfront. Once the free trial ends, users can opt to continue with a paid subscription or drop it.

Also, if the audience is on the move and wants to watch the series from other locations, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can be used to circumvent geographical restrictions.

What happened in Happy Face episode 2?

In Happy Face Episode 2, Killing Shame, Melissa Moore and her friend Ivy visit Oregon State Penitentiary to meet the former's father, Happy Face Killer Keith Jesperson.

Keith cryptically shares disturbing stories about his history, such as a trampoline he purchased after his ninth murder, which reminds Melissa of Heather Richmond, a bartender who was wrongly convicted and now has her boyfriend, Elijah, on death row. As the series progresses, Melissa struggles to deal with how her father's behavior affects her family.

In the meantime, at home, her daughter Hazel gets bullied in school after being told about her grandfather's existence and commits shoplifting. Out of a desire to vindicate Elijah, Melissa resolves to air out her father on The Dr. Greg Show, even when her husband Ben advises against doing so due to the possible backlash.

Throughout the episode, Melissa opens up about her traumatic history and accepts her father's legacy. Keith, on the other hand, basks in the limelight from prison, posting news clippings of his crimes on his cell wall.

The episode concludes with a sense of ominous foreboding as an unidentified man sits watching Melissa's confession, foreshadowing fresh threats in the future for her family.

What to expect from Happy Face episode 3?

In Happy Face episode 3, titled Controlled Burn, Melissa Moore is seen coping with the intricacies of going public about her life as the daughter of the notorious Happy Face Killer. The episode will explore the emotional and psychological difficulties she undergoes in exposing her traumatic history to the world.

As Melissa enters the limelight, she has to deal with the responses of people around her, including her family and friends, who are impacted by her father's past. The episode will also delve into the consequences of her choice on her daughter, Hazel, who is struggling with her comprehension of their family's sinister past.

Also, the search for Elijah's innocence persists, questioning his conviction and resulting in more complexities in Melissa's life. At the same time, Keith Jesperson is held in solitary confinement, which can affect his dealings with Melissa and the developing plot.

Happy Face episode 3 will be shown on March 27, after a compelling second episode teased more dramatic content. All episodes are available for viewing on Paramount+, making it convenient for both new and returning viewers of true crime tales.

