Happy Face Episode 5 ending explained: The shocking press conference

The conclusion of Happy Face Episode 5, titled Don't Dream, provides a twist that completely changes the direction of the series. The series ends with DA Calloway, played by Michael O'Neill, holding a press conference, in which the audience anticipates Elijah's acquittal based on new evidence.

Ad

However, rather than acquitting Elijah, Calloway blames him and Keith for the crime together, and Melissa, Ivy, and Joyce are left in shock. This turn of events complicates the case and raises questions about justice and manipulation in the system.

Happy Face is streaming on Paramount+.

The press conference in Happy Face Episode 5: A shocking accusation

The last few minutes of Happy Face Episode 5 revolve around DA Calloway's press conference. Throughout the episode, Melissa and her team had been optimistic that the discovery of the murder weapon would exonerate Elijah. The wrench, which had Heather's DNA on it, was the key evidence proving Elijah's innocence.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Calloway, however, takes this evidence to show a misleading story. Rather than accepting blame or vindicating Elijah, he alleges that both Keith and Elijah collaborated in Heather's rape and murder. This revelation puts Melissa, Ivy, and Joyce in shock since their attempts to clear Elijah's name have worked in the opposite direction.

Calloway's action seems intended to salvage his reputation more than pursue justice. By fingering Keith and Elijah, he turns public attention from the issue of wrongful conviction to a fresh theory that defends his office's integrity. In making such a choice, he complicates the case and prepares an uphill struggle for Melissa and her team.

Ad

Elijah's daring choice: Spurning Calloway's offer

Earlier in Happy Face Episode 5, Elijah is presented with a crucial decision when Calloway offers him a deal to escape capital punishment by taking the blame. Even as his sister Joyce urges him to take the deal, fearing what will happen if the outcome turns sour, Elijah declines.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Elijah remembers his mother's conviction that truth wins in the end and holds his ground about his innocence. His choice probably incites Calloway's vindictive attitude in the press conference. Elijah's rejection is a testament to his belief in justice, but also points to his weakness in a corrupt system.

His refusal to bend, however, marks him as a character of principle over self-interest—a theme that runs throughout Happy Face.

Implications for Melissa and her team in Happy Face Episode 5

The press conference not only surprises but also demoralizes Ivy, Joyce, and Melissa. Their attempts to find evidence to prove Elijah's innocence are undercut by Calloway's factual manipulation. This turn of events compels them to reconsider their approach since they now have an even tougher legal battle ahead of them.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Melissa's resolve continues to be at the heart of the story as she struggles to balance her dedication to cracking the case with her obligations to her family. The discovery also points to possible coalitions emerging against Calloway. Denise, who was slow in believing in Elijah's innocence, could change her mind after seeing what Calloway had done.

Happy Face Episode 5 ends on a note that leaves more questions than answers

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanya Siddiqui Fueled by an insatiable love for stories—whether on screen or in print—Sanya turns her passion for entertainment into engaging, insightful articles. She breaks down movies, series, and pop culture trends with a perfect mix of expertise and fandom. When she’s not writing, she’s either deep in a book, lost in a binge-worthy series, or passionately discussing the nuances of storytelling. Basically, if it has a good plot, she’s obsessed! Know More