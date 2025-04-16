Happy Face episode 6 ending explained: Elijah walks free, but Hazel’s secret raises alarms

Happy Face episode 6, titled Lorelai, concludes with a significant breakthrough in Elijah's case and a disturbing twist in Hazel's plot. Following a series of failed attempts to establish Elijah's innocence, Melissa and Ivy finally discover important evidence that turns the tables.

Ad

In the meantime, Hazel's clandestine interactions with her grandfather, Keith, endanger her family. Happy Face episode 6 provides answers to two significant questions: whether Elijah will be released and how Keith's influence continues to shape Hazel.

As Happy Face episode 6 concludes, the court is provided with new evidence that establishes Elijah's innocence. He is finally released from prison after years of unjust incarceration. However, Melissa's relief is not to last—Ben learns that Hazel has been communicating with Keith. This discovery leaves Melissa stunned, and the episode ends on a confusing note for the family.

Ad

Trending

Enjoy Apple TV+'s thought provoking new show HERE

Elijah is released after Ziggy's basement tape is introduced in court in Happy Face episode 6

Melissa and Ivy at Ziggy's Basement discover a recorded video of Heather performing on the evening she was supposedly murdered. The performance occurs after the last time Elijah had allegedly committed the crime. The tape confirms Heather was alive as Elijah was being held in jail, meaning that he could not have murdered her.

Ad

Ad

At the court hearing, Gabriela uses the tape as evidence for Elijah. She produces the video and contends that it vindicates Elijah from all the allegations. Calloway, having earlier accused Elijah and Keith of being co-killers, surprises everyone by going along with the defense. He joins the motion to release Elijah.

The judge then makes a statement that there will be no retrial and that Elijah will be released immediately. He exits the courtroom as a free man. This is the end of his prolonged imprisonment. He meets up with his sister Joyce, and the media gather around them as they emerge from the court.

Ad

Melissa learns that Hazel has been speaking to Keith in Happy Face episode 6

A short while later, Melissa apprises Ben of Elijah's release, yet Ben is far from being merry. He had just learned about Hazel talking over the phone with Keith. He finds this after reviewing her phone records and seeing that she was in contact with her grandfather.

Ad

Ad

Melissa is shocked, as she wasn't aware that Hazel had any direct interaction with Keith. The news brings grave concerns about Hazel's safety, particularly since Keith is a serial killer. It also further complicates the family's situation. While one issue is solved by Elijah's release, another arises concerning Hazel's clandestine activities.

This turn of events shifts the direction of the story. It moves from establishing Elijah's innocence to confronting Hazel's relationship with Keith and the potential harm it may bring.

Ad

Joyce admits her secret role in the case in Happy Face episode 6

Before the court hearing, Melissa goes to Joyce and discovers a Crimson Whimsy lipstick, which is the same type used by Gillian, in her bedroom. Melissa interrogates Joyce, who then confesses a series of clandestine activities.

Ad

Joyce informs Melissa that she had gotten a call from Keith three months prior, during which he had admitted to Heather's murder. Gillian subsequently came over and provided her with a burner phone so that she could keep in touch with Keith. Gillian also snapped photos of Heather's case files when she came over.

Joyce's confession puts Keith's motive into question, implying that Keith could be playing everyone once more, confessing for whatever reason. Melissa starts doubting whether Keith is telling the truth. She expresses her concern to Ivy, yet Ivy is adamant that Elijah's release must remain the primary objective despite Keith's real intentions.

Ad

Joyce's behavior also connects her to the Happy Face symbol etched on the tree during episode 2. This raises even more questions about how much she knew and to what extent she was involved in assisting Keith.

At the end of Happy Face episode 6, Elijah is released from prison after new evidence exonerates him. However, the story gets darker when Melissa discovers that Hazel had been secretly talking to Keith. Joyce's previous involvement also raises questions regarding Keith's manipulation. The chapter ends with one chapter closed and another just beginning.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanya Siddiqui Fueled by an insatiable love for stories—whether on screen or in print—Sanya turns her passion for entertainment into engaging, insightful articles. She breaks down movies, series, and pop culture trends with a perfect mix of expertise and fandom. When she’s not writing, she’s either deep in a book, lost in a binge-worthy series, or passionately discussing the nuances of storytelling. Basically, if it has a good plot, she’s obsessed! Know More