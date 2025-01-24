Harlem Season 3 Episodes 3 & 4 drop next Thursday, January 30, 2025, only on Prime Video. With two episodes being released weekly and only six episodes for this season, the anticipated Harlem Season 3, which would also be the show's finale, is set to go by quickly.

The fast-paced season brings even more drama and complications as Camille, Quinn, Angie, and Tye deal with their ever-changing personal and professional lives. Harlem Season 2 left with one of the biggest cliffhangers in the series yet —someone is pregnant. The two-episode premiere of Season 3 confirmed that it was Camille.

More of their friendships and life-changing decisions will be seen in the upcoming Harlem Season 3 Episodes 3 & 4. The next episode will also introduce the character of Both Eyes Open star Gail Bean, who will be joining the Harlem Season 3 cast for a recurring role.

When will Harlem Season 3 Episodes 3 & 4 release?

Harlem Season 3 will continue its two-episode weekly release as during its premiere. Hence, Harlem Season 3 Episodes 3 & 4 will be dropping simultaneously next Thursday, January 30, 2025, at 12:00 am Pacific Time or 3:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

For a closer look at the upcoming episodes' release dates and times, check out the table below.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Thursday, January 30, 2025 12:00 am Central Time Thursday, January 30, 2025

2:00 pm Eastern Time Thursday, January 30, 2025

3:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, January 30, 2025

8:00 am Central European Time Thursday, January 30, 2025

9:00 am Eastern European Time Thursday, January 30, 2025

1000 am Indian Standard Time Thursday, January 30, 2025

1:30 pm Japan Standard Time Thursday, January 30, 2025

5:00 pm

These release timings have been adjusted according to daylight saving time.

Where to watch Harlem Season 3 Episodes 3 & 4

Like the two previous seasons of Harlem, Season 3 debuted on Amazon Prime Video. So, interested viewers can tune in on Prime on the scheduled release date to watch the upcoming Harlem Season 3 Episodes 3 & 4. The show will be exclusive to the platform, which means that it wouldn't be available to watch on any other streamer like Netflix, Paramount+, Disney+, or Hulu.

Complete installment of Harlem Seasons 1 and 2, along with the first two episodes of Season 3, can also be watched on Prime Video with a subscription.

A brief recap of Harlem Season 3 Episodes 1 & 2

Harlem Season 3 Episodes 1 and 2 revealed the cliffhanger that left fans wondering when Season 2 ended in February 2023. Someone was expecting a baby, and in the first episode of Season 3, it revealed that the expectant mom was Camille. However, with Ian ghosting her and now seriously dating someone else, she didn't know if she wanted to have a baby or not.

Camille decided to keep the baby and rose above her fear of becoming a flaky and inattentive mother like hers. Quinn, Angie and Tye were also there to support her as they also went through changes in their own lives. Quinn found a new man, but they agreed on new labels, and her styling business was booming. Angie landed her dream role on Broadway, but her wedding plans are still on hold.

Meanwhile, Tye got the funding for her dating app, and the venture capitalist who was set to support her business might also be her new woman.

What to expect in Harlem Season 3 Episodes 3 & 4

There isn't a lot known about the next two episodes of the series, but it's expected to bring even more drama, laughter, romances, and friendship dynamics that Harlem is known for. Moreover, the events from the previous episode can provide some context as to what fans can expect from the upcoming Harlem Season 3 Episodes 3 & 4.

For one, Camille decided to keep the baby, while Ian and his new girlfriend were also talking about babies of their own. Whether or not Ian comes clean about getting his ex, Camille, pregnant to Portia, his new girl, is expected to play out in the next episode. Quinn and Seth, as well as Tye and Eva, also teased budding romances while Angie was set to star on Broadway.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Harlem Season 3 Episodes 3 & 4 as the year progresses.

