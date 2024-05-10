Harry Wild Season 3: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

On May 13, 2024, Harry Wild Season 3 will be released on Acorn TV in the United Kingdom. The show will also be simultaneously released in the United States via AMC Networks’ associated channel BBC America. According to IMDb, the upcoming season will have six episodes, the dates for which have not been revealed yet.

For months, fans of the show had been awaiting confirmation regarding the air date of the series. They finally got it on April 16, 2024, when Acorn TV released a full-length trailer for the upcoming season of the show.

As the trailer suggests, Harry Wild Season 3 will walk the audience through the special relationship between Harry and Fergus while the two try to unravel mysteries and solve crimes.

How can you watch Harry Wild Season 3?

As mentioned previously, Harry Wild Season 3 will premiere on Acorn TV and BBC America this Monday. According to The Economic Times, the show will have a double-episode premiere. It also mentions that one episode of the season will be released every week until June 17, 2024.

Futon Critic has released a schedule for the season which mentions that the first two episodes of the third instalment of the series will premiere on May 1, 2024, at 3 a.m. EST. Based on that information, here are the timings of release of the premiere episodes in different timezones across the world.

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Time Monday, May 13, 2024 3:00 AM Mountain Time Monday, May 13, 2024 1:00 AM Pacific Time Monday, May 13, 2024 12:00 AM Central Time Monday, May 13, 2024 2:00 AM Indian Standard Time Monday, May 13, 2024 12:30 PM

Who is in the cast of Harry Wild Season 3?

Besides Jane Seymour, who will be returning as the titular character Harriet “Harry” Wild, Rohan Nedd will also be returning as Fergus Reid. Among the others confirmed to return for Harry Wild Season 3 according to IMDb are:

Kevin Ryan as Charlie Wild

Rose O'Neill as Lola Wild

Amy Huberman as Orla Wild

Paul Tylak as Glenn Talbot

Samantha Mumba as Paula Kenny

Other cast members of the show are yet to be confirmed.

What is the plot of Harry Wild Season 3?

As mentioned previously, the upcoming season of Harry Wild will center around Harry and Fergus' adventures as the two try to solve murders in their area. Based on an official synopsis released by the makers of the series, the season will chronicle the following plot:

"The agency is still as busy as ever and Harry and Fergus have to find a way to balance work and life. This time out they’re hired to prove the lead singer of Ireland’s hottest boy band didn’t kill himself, find out who decapitated a woman in a busy restaurant and served her head on a platter, discover who murdered a despotic director on the set of Ireland’s leading daytime soap opera and work out how a mystery writer managed to shoot himself in a locked panic room without a gun.”

The synopsis also stated:

“Closer to home, a good friend of Harry’s calls on her for help when her estranged husband turns up dead in her fishpond and Harry and Fergus, along with Charlie, Orla and Lola, are in the midst of the action when a grieving father forces them to solve his daughter’s case. "

Additionally, the synopsis also hinted at other aspects that would be explored in the show. These included Glenn finally deciding to propose to his long-time girlfriend Petra. It also hinted at Harry falling in love with a private detective whom she is not very sure about.

Harry Wild Season 3 premieres on May 13, 2024, on Acorn TV and BBC America.

