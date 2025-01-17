"Haven’t seen a body yet": Silo fans speculate Juliette is safe in fire suit while Bernard's fate remains a mystery

Silo Season 2, Episode 10, titled Into the Fire, aired on January 17, 2025, closing out the season with a cliffhanger that has fans debating every detail. In the tense finale, Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) and Bernard (Tim Robbins) found themselves trapped inside an airlock as flames roared around them.

Juliette had on a firefighter suit that seemed designed to withstand extreme heat, while Bernard wore what looked like a standard protective suit. The episode ended without confirming if either survived, leaving viewers with more questions than answers.

As expected, fans quickly turned to Reddit to analyze the scene.

One comment from u/Shejidan captured the mood perfectly: “Juliette was in a fire suit so she’s going to be safe. Bernard though? Haven’t seen a body yet.”

Trending

The simple observation summed up the uncertainty of Bernard’s fate, sparking theories about his potential survival.

Another Redditor, u/Ok-Safety1695, compared the show to the books, saying: “Juliette was wearing a normal suit in the books and survived, but she did have a blanket. Idk.”

The difference between the two versions of the story led to debates about whether the show’s changes were meant to make Juliette’s survival more plausible.

u/0KGoggles floated a grim idea, writing: “I wonder if they’ll have him live but suuuper badly burnt. She’s in the fireproof suit; she might be on top of him.”

The comment spoke about the ambiguity of the scene and how the two characters’ positions in the fire could play a role.

For u/MisterTheKid, Bernard’s fate felt too important to leave off-screen: “They won’t kill him off-screen like that. Obviously, they could show it at the start of next season, but that’d feel kind of funky.”

Meanwhile, u/Invasivetoast suggested a darker scenario: “I bet Bernard is laying on top of Juliette all burnt up at the beginning of Season 3.”

With theories ranging from Bernard’s survival to his gruesome end, fans are clearly invested in what comes next. The unanswered questions have only fueled the speculation, making this one of the most-discussed moments of the season.

What happened in Silo Season 2 Episode 10?

Silo Season 2 Episode 10 (Image via AppleTV+)

In Silo Season 2, Episode 10, tensions came to a head as Juliette made her way back to Silo 18, and the rebellion against Bernard’s rule reached its breaking point. The episode began with Knox, Shirley, and their allies gathering more support from the Down Deep residents to challenge Bernard’s control.

Their plan was to use the threat of an explosion in the generator room to divert Bernard’s attention and keep his raiders occupied. Bernard, fully aware of their rebellion, sent his enforcers to secure the generator.

Meanwhile, Lukas Kyle discovered the "Safeguard Procedure," a deadly protocol that could kill everyone in the silo if the rebellion succeeded. He confronted Bernard but refused to reveal what he’d learned to anyone else.

As Bernard ordered the capture of the rebels, Knox, Shirley, and their group were eventually overpowered and taken to makeshift holding cells in the cafeteria.

In Silo 17, Juliette prepared to leave after retrieving the firefighter suit Solo had saved for years. The suit, designed to withstand extreme conditions, was tested by Solo underwater to ensure it was still functional. Juliette said her goodbyes to Solo and the others, promising to return and help them.

A snap from the show (Image via AppleTV+)

Back in Silo 18, Bernard’s paranoia intensified. When a group of silo residents, led by Kennedy, tried to force their way to the surface, Juliette arrived just in time to prevent them from breaching the airlock. She wrote a message on a cloth to warn them about the dangers outside. Bernard, however, was still focused on keeping control and activated the airlock’s purge system.

The episode ended with both Juliette and Bernard trapped in the airlock as flames were triggered. Juliette’s firefighter suit gave her a chance at survival, but Bernard’s fate seemed sealed in his standard protective gear. The final moments left viewers with no confirmation of who survived the fire.

Watch Silo Season 2 Episode 10 on AppleTV+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback