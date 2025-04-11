‘Hawk Tuah’ viral star Haliey Welch to appear in Glen Powell’s upcoming show Chad Powers

Haliey Welch, better known online as the Hawk Tuah girl, has been cast in Chad Powers, the new American sports comedy TV series starring Glen Powell. On April 9, 2025, TMZ reported about Welch's cameo in the upcoming Hulu TV series.
Her Chad Powers guest appearance will mark Hawk Tuah girl's first acting role, although she has previously appeared on the reality TV show Summer House. However, it isn't reportedly the first time that the internet sensation has been offered an acting role.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, published on July 13, 2024, Hawk Tuah's manager, Jonnie Forster, said that she has turned down acting gigs earlier. She reportedly had several Hollywood offers, including a couple of horror movies, and one was allegedly from a "mini-major company," but she turned all of those down.
Hawk Tuah girl Haliey Welch's character in Chad Powers
According to TMZ, Hawk Tuah viral star was shooting a scene with Glen Powell, in Los Angeles this weekend on April 8, 2025. The same media outlet reported that Powell, in his prosthetics getup as Oregon Ducks quarterback Russ Holiday, was seen shooting a club scene where he was celebrating his draft pick into the XFL football league. He seemingly bumped into Hawk Tuah during the club scene.
The internet sensation is reportedly playing a fictional version of herself in the series. The extent of Haliey Welch's role in the series remains unconfirmed.
What is Chad Powers all about?
Inspired by an episode in Eli Manning's ESPN docuseries Eli's Place in 2022, Chad Powers follows the story of a once-promising college quarterback, Russ Holiday (Glen Powell). His football career gets derailed by his bad behavior. In desperate need of a second chance, he disguises himself as Chad Powers using a wig and prosthetics and joins a floundering football team.
Here's a summary of the series, per the synopsis:
"When bad behavior nukes hotshot QB Russ Holiday's college career, he disguises himself and walks onto a struggling Southern football team as the talented, affable Chad Powers."
Hulu released a sneak peek of the series, which Powell co-created and co-wrote with Loki creator Michael Waldron, in December 2024. The 15-second teaser provides the first look at Powell's character donning his disguise.
Who will be starring in the series besides Hawk Tuah viral star Haliey Welch?
Apart from Glen Powell, here are other cast and characters expected to be featured in the series:
- Steve Zahn as Jake Hudson
- Perry Mattfeld as Ricky
- Clayne Crawford as Coach Dobbs
- Toby Huss as Mike Holiday
- Wynn Everett as Tricia
- Colton Ryan as Gerry
- Frankie A. Rodriguez as Danny
- Quentin Plair as Coach Byrd
- Xavier Mills as Nishan
- Keese Wilson as Rod
- Becca Breitfeller as Sasha
- Angelina David as a cheerleader
- Marvin Emetom as Crawford
- Hasani Vibez Comer
Besides the famed Hawl Tuah girl, Sergio Duque, Brittney Rae, and Henry Heffernan will also make cameos in the series.
When and where to watch Chad Powers?
The show will air exclusively on the Hulu streaming service for US audiences. However, the official release date for the series is yet to be announced, but it's slated for a fall 2025 release.
Stay tuned for more news and updates on upcoming shows like Chad Powers.