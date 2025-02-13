HBO announces Euphoria season 3 will likely be the final chapter of the series

Filming for Euphoria season 3 is officially commencing after several delays. Two-time Emmy winner Zendaya leads the third season of HBO's drama series.

Alongside creator Sam Levinson's involvement in another HBO series, The Idol, the reason for the delay includes the 2023 WGA strike and the demise of actor Angus Cloud. The returning cast members include Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Jacob Elordi, among others.

HBO has admitted that Euphoria season 3 will most likely be the last one produced. However, HBO's drama head, Francesca Orsi, stated that fans would be "satisfied" with the season.

Euphoria explores themes of teenage struggles, addiction, and relationships.

Euphoria season 3 will tentatively be the final season of the series, says HBO

According to Francesca Orsi, HBO’s head of drama, Euphoria season 3 might be the last chapter. While it has not been formally confirmed, the third one may finish the narratives of the major characters. In an interview with Deadline, Orsi stated:

"We’ve talked about it, I don’t think anything is over until it’s over, but it’s been discussed that this is the end. I think you will be very satisfied with this season, and how we bring each of the characters’ whole narrative".

Francesca Orsi acknowledged the challenges in getting Euphoria season 3 into production, citing the reasons for delays. She expressed relief that the series was finally back on track, with filming taking place in Los Angeles.

Despite these hurdles, she emphasized that the cast and crew were happy to be back together, working toward bringing the show to a conclusion. Orsi stated at the HBO The White Lotus season 3 premiere:

"I wanted to give them their first week to themselves to settle in. They have beautifully. I talked to Sam [Levinson] this morning at like, 6:30 in the morning on his way to set. Everyone’s so happy to be back, and I’m relieved we’re finally here.”

A time jump and character evolution

Fans can expect a time jump in Euphoria season 3, with the characters moving beyond high school and into young adulthood. This evolution allows for new storylines as Rue and her peers face the challenges of life outside of school.

In The Awards podcast, Zendaya stated:

"I don’t quite know exactly what the season is going to look like, but I do know that the time jump is happening."

She added:

"It will be fascinating to see and understand these characters outside of the context of high school and how all the stuff that we saw when they were kids and they were in high school affects the adulthood they have and who they become in a much bigger world. I’ll be interested to see what happens too.”

All about Euphoria

The teen drama series Euphoria is developed by Sam Levinson. The show draws from an Israeli miniseries with same name. The narrative revolves around a young woman, Rue Bennett, struggling with drug addiction and adolescence. Playing Rue, Zendaya earned two Emmys for Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Set in East Highland, California, the series features characters struggling with personal issues. The show explores Nate and Maddy's complicated relationship, and Rue's turbulent relationship with Jules, among others.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Euphoria season 3 and similar projects as the year progresses.

