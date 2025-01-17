“He uses a handful of us over and over again“— Landman star reveals the challenges of collaborating with Taylor Sheridan

Taylor Sheridan is celebrated for crafting compelling stories and unforgettable characters with shows such as Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown, and his newest series, Landman. James Jordan, a frequent collaborator of Sheridan, recently opened up about why working with him is both demanding and rewarding.

In an interview with Taste of Country, published on January 17, 2025, Jordan discussed why Sheridan often works with a recurring ensemble of actors, stating:

“I think a great writer, a deep writer like Taylor is — like any writer that has depth to them — wants to find an ensemble of actors that he recycles,” he said. “I’m not the only one; he uses a handful of us over and over again.”

Trending

This repetition reflects Sheridan’s trust in his core group of collaborators. Jordan, who first worked with Sheridan in the 2017 film Wind River, has since appeared in several of Sheridan’s projects, including Lioness, Yellowstone, and Landman.

Jordan added that Sheridan appreciates a reliable cast and enjoys challenging his actors to reach their full potential, making each project as engaging for the performers as it is for the audience.

Taylor Sheridan pushes his actors to new limits

James Jordan as Dale Bradley Taylor Sheridan's Landman ( via Paramount+)

James Jordan shared insights into Sheridan’s approach to casting and directing.

Sheridan’s preference for a familiar team, Jordan explained, stems from his desire to explore the range and capabilities of his performers.

“I think he likes to challenge us, to see how far he can push us, and to see what we bring to the table in regard to his storytelling,” he said.

Actors in Sheridan’s projects often find themselves tasked with portraying complex characters in intense situations. James Jordan described this in his interview with Taste of Country, stating,

“And also, I think he enjoys seeing us swing for the fences, trying to hit those home runs with his material. And when you have someone that poetic and that brilliant, who thoughtfully designs his stories so well, that’s what attracts you as an actor.”

James Jordan’s role in Landman and other Sheridan projects

James Jordan at the UK Screening of Landman on November 8, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Getty)

In Landman, James Jordan plays Dale Bradley, a petroleum engineer and one of Tommy Norris’s roommates. Bradley must navigate moral dilemmas in the energy industry while adjusting to life's changes when Tommy’s teenage daughter moves into their shared home. His character is emblematic of the complex storytelling Sheridan is known for.

Beyond Landman, Jordan’s work in Wind River and Yellowstone demonstrates his versatility as an actor. In Wind River, he delivered a gripping performance in a crime drama setting, while Yellowstone allowed him to navigate the intricate dynamics of a powerful family saga.

His contributions to the Mayor of Kingstown and Lioness further highlight his range, from navigating the harsh realities of the prison system to participating in high-stakes covert operations. Each project has pushed Jordan to explore new facets of his craft, underscoring why Sheridan continues to trust him with challenging roles.

Recurring collaborations across projects

Taylor Sheridan attends the 1923 Las Vegas premiere screening on December 03, 2022. (Photo by Getty)

The recurring presence of familiar faces in Sheridan’s projects highlights the trust and rapport he builds with his actors.

This dynamic has led to a growing ensemble that includes names like Billy Bob Thornton and Kevin Costner, each bringing something unique to Sheridan’s expansive storytelling universe.

While fans await updates on whether Landman will return for a second season, Sheridan’s dedication to his craft and his collaborations with a tight-knit team of actors remain a cornerstone of his work.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out Apple TV+'s cutest new show HERE