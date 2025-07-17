Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit - A detailed case overview

Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit is a docuseries that explores the story of Jodi Huisentruit, a woman who disappeared in Mason City, Iowa, on June 27, 1995. Jodi was 27 year old, and worked as a news anchor for KIMT's morning news telecast. She lived at an apartment complex in Mason City, and had her workplace about a mile away.

On the morning of her disappearance, Jodi was late for her work. When she failed to show up for her morning news show, the KIMT office staff reported to the authorities to check on her. When investigators arrived at Jodi's residence, they found evidence indicating a dispute when she was trying to get into her car. Soon, authorities opted for a search operation, predicting that Jodi had been abducted.

However, Jodi was never found and the culprit behind her disappearance is still unidentified. Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit provides a detailed analysis behind Jodi Huisentruit's abduction. The ABC News Studios docuseries made its release on July 15, 2025, and is available for streaming on Hulu.

What happened to the Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit subject Jodi

KIMT authorities reported to the police after Jodi failed to show up for work (Representative image via Pexels)

As reported by People, on the morning of June 27, 1995, at around 4 am local time, one of the staff members from KIMT called Jodi because she had failed to show up on time. Jodi picked up the call and said that she had overslept accidentally and was on her way to work. However, even till 6 am, when Jodi Huisentruit failed to show up for work, another News anchor filled in for her for that day.

As reported by CNN, soon the KIMT staff called the police to do a check on her. When the authorities reached Jodi's residence, they failed to find the Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit subject. Instead, authorities discovered signs of struggle while Jodi was trying to get into her car.

Authorities discovered a physical struggle in the crime scene while Jodi was on her way to the car (Representative image via Pexels)

Subsequently, authorities found a bent key in the residence, suggesting that Jodi had been attacked from behind with a lot of force. They also found numerous items lying on the ground, including Jodi's red heels, her earrings, and a blow dryer. Reportedly, authorities additionally found an unidentified palm print on Jodi's car.

Investigation into the disappearance of the Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit subject

In Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit, Mason City Department authorities declared that Jodi was abducted (Representative image via Pexels)

In Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit, authorities from the Mason City Police Department declared that initially they were looking for someone missing, but eventually suspected that Jodi Huisentruit had instead been abducted.

As reported by CNN, Jodi was living alone at her apartment in Mason City. However, there were no security cameras attached to the building, and so the authorities found no more crucial evidence. As reported by People, authorities discovered that before her disappearance, Jodi was concerned about her safety.

Before her disappearance, Jodi revealed that she was being followed by someone in a white pickup truck (Representative image via Pexels)

As reported by ABC News, Jodi Huisentruit had filed a police report in October 1994, where she claimed that someone was following her with a small white pickup truck. Reportedly, Jodi had also started taking self-defense classes.

As reported by CNN, on the day before she disappeared, she was playing in a golf tournament at the Mason City Country Club. Two of her team members reported that Jodi had been receiving harassing calls and was considering changing her phone number.

The disappearance of Jodi Huisentruit remains unsolved

John Vansice became the prime suspect behind Jodi Huisentruit's abduction (Representative image via Pexels)

As reported by People, over the years of investigation, only one person had been the suspect behind Jodi Huisentruit's abduction. Reportedly, a man named John Vansice was the last person to meet Jodi on the night before she disappeared.

Reportedly, when John was interrogated, he revealed that Jodi had visited his house on the night before, to watch birthday videos they compiled together. As reported by CNN, John Vansice agreed to provide his fingerprint, palm prints, and DNA samples to the court. His car was even tracked, with GPS mobile tracking, but no concrete results were found.

Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit explores new insights into Jodi's disappearance case (Representative image via Pexels)

As reported by KTTC, John Vansice remained a suspect behind the disappearance, but he was never charged and passed away on December 6, 2024.

As reported by People, it was in 2001 when Jodi Huisentruit was declared legally dead at the age of 32. Reportedly, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Mason City Police are still in search of the reason behind Jodi's disappearance.

