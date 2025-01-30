High Potential Episode 11 ending explained: The Donovan family's darkest secret revealed

High Potential Episode 11, titled The Sauna at the End of the Stairs, brings a gripping twist to a cold murder case that had remained unsolved for over a decade. Released on January 28, the episode begins with what appears to be a confession from George Donovan, a dying man who claims responsibility for the murder of his son-in-law, Barry Johnson.

This confession appears to close a long affair, yet Lieutenant Selena Soto is not on board. With Morgan's support, she rules open the case, feeling that there must be more to the confession than George's words. Indeed, as they dig into the Donovan family's past, long-buried secrets start to unravel, with surprising twists about the killer and the family's dark past.

Reopening the Cold Case in High Potential Episode 11: A Confession That Raises Doubts

In High Potential Episode 11, when George Donovan confesses to the murder of Barry Johnson, it is an open-and-shut case at first glance. George, who is on his deathbed, claims that he killed Barry and is now coming clean. However, Soto, a seasoned investigator, suddenly recognizes some inconsistencies in his story and realizes something does not add up.

Trending

Morgan and Soto decide to reexamine the case and go through the old police reports, forensic evidence, and testimonies from the original investigation. One important fact stands out: Barry's body was found in the basement sauna, and the official cause of death was listed as an accidental fall.

But Soto finds that Barry's injuries are inconsistent with falling down the stairs. Forensic analysis indicates that he was electrocuted in an upstairs bathroom before his body was moved to the sauna. This completely goes contrary to George's confession. What would happen, for instance, if Barry was electrocuted in that manner? This makes Soto all the more determined to uncover the truth.

Family secrets: Motives and lies

Further on in High Potential Episode 11, Soto and Morgan begin to find that the Donovan family has been harboring secrets for decades. The case was not ordinary; it involved a more complicated past concerning Barry's wife, Heather Donovan, who happened to be George's daughter.

According to the neighbors and close friends, Barry was abusive towards Heather. Many accounts suggest that he had a history of violent behavior, yet Heather never officially reported it. This raises a critical question: Did someone in the family kill Barry to protect Heather?

On the night of Barry's death, the Donovan household was in rages. A family gathering turned out to be a fierce confrontation with several family members confronting Barry about his abusive nature and financial situation. Witnesses recall hearing loud voices and reported even seeing Barry storm off angrily before his death.

With multiple family members having a possible motive, Soto and Morgan suspect that George may have taken the blame to shield someone else.

The real killer: A jaw-dropping revelation in High Potential Episode 11

Through diligent investigation in High Potential Episode 11, Soto and Morgan finally piece together the truth—Barry was killed by his son, Cody Johnson. Cody had grown up seeing his father abuse his mother. On the night of the murder, he heard another violent fight between Barry and Heather.

In a fit of anger and desperation, Cody confronted Barry in the upstairs bathroom. The argument escalated, and in an attempt to protect himself and his mother, Cody pushed Barry, which caused him to hit an exposed electrical wire. Barry was electrocuted instantly.

Having an idea of what had transpired, George Donovan stepped out to defend his grandson, and he, along with other close relatives, moved Barry's body to the sauna and staged it to resemble an accident. He then resolved to take full responsibility for the crime on his deathbed so that Cody would remain unpunished.

Everyone is shocked by this revelation, but Cody most of all. He has spent his whole life believing that his grandfather committed the crime. When the truth finally comes out, it brings up a moral dilemma. Cody did this in defense of his mother, but he took a life nonetheless. The legal implications are still uncertain at the end of the episode.

High Potential Episode 11 is available to watch on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback