High Potential episode 12: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

High Potential episode 12 will premiere on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET. The episode will premiere on ABC and will air on Hulu the next day. The exciting development in the previous episode has fans looking forward to the next episode. High Potential Episode 11, The Sauna at the End of the Stairs, aired on January 28, 2025, on ABC.

In episode 11 of High Potential, Detective Selena Soto and Morgan look into the cold case of Barry Johnson's murder, which was ruled an accident. The family tension and the secrets hidden come out as the detective unravels the truth that Barry's son, Cody, killed him because he saw him abusing his mother, which complicated the storyline with the season's finale nearing.

The synopsis of High Potential episode 12 reads:

"The FBI joins the investigation into the murder of a controversial tech magnate, forcing Karadec to reunite with his former partner. Meanwhile, Ludo becomes overwhelmed with his increasing childcare duties."

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for the show.

When and where to watch High Potential episode 12?

High Potential episode 11, titled Partners, will air on ABC on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at 9 pm ET. It will also be available to watch the following day on Hulu, as well as on the ABC Network and FuboTV.

Here's the release schedule for High Potential Episode 11:

Region Air Date Air Time Eastern Time (ET) February 4, 2025 9:00 PM Central Time (CT) February 4, 2025 8:00 PM Mountain Time (MT) February 4, 2025 7:00 PM Pacific Time (PT) February 4, 2025 6:00 PM India Standard Time (IST) February 5, 2025 7:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) February 5, 2025 2:00 AM

What happened in High Potential episode 11?

In High Potential episode 10, The Sauna at the End of the Stairs, the story begins with the reopening of a 10-year-old murder case involving the killing of Barry Johnson. The last episode begins with a deathbed confession by an old man who claims to have murdered his son-in-law, Barry, by pushing him down the stairs.

However, as Detective Selena Soto and Morgan delve deeper into the investigation, they uncover a more intricate story surrounding Barry's death. The plot centers on Barry's murder, which was initially classified as an accident. He was found in a sauna with a broken neck.

The evidence indicated that he had been pushed down the stairs before being placed in the sauna to make the investigators believe that he died from an overdose. Tensions within the Donovan family come to light during a Thanksgiving dinner that spirals into arguments.

The abusive conduct of Barry towards his wife Heather becomes a defining detail that has complicated the motivation behind his killing. As the mystery unfolds, it is revealed that Barry's son, Cody, is a complicit participant in his father's murder.

Cody killed Barry after he had seen his mother being abused by his father and then framed the death to have seemed like electrocution in the shower.

While this entire episode is replete with plot twists and the suspense of the investigation, it has seen some criticism for not being so well-developed in its characters, especially during the final episodes of the season. Overall, this is a fantastic integration of elements found in traditional whodunit storylines and one that incorporates aspects of family bonds and covered truths.

While piecing together events leading to the death of Barry, the viewer is left with questions about more than just what motivated the killing. They are intrigued about how such revelations will now affect the characters as they proceed in the rest of the show.

What to expect from High Potential episode 12?

In High Potential Episode 12, Partners, High Potential Episode 12, the FBI will be arriving to assist in solving a killing spree of a hated tech baron. The new involvement will compel Detective Karadec to reunite with his former boss, creating added tension and complications in the case he is working to solve.

Meanwhile, Ludo will face personal problems as he is swamped by his increase in childcare, with all this adding both personal and professional tensions to the characters. It will try to show a blend of crime-solving with character development for the season finale of the series on February 4, 2025.

Watch High Potential episode 12 on February 4, 2025, on ABC. All the episodes of High Potential are available to watch on Hulu.

