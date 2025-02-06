High Potential episode 13: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The crime drama series High Potential episode 13 will premiere on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET. The episode will premiere on ABC and will air on Hulu the next day. High Potential is an American crime series focusing on Morgan, the single mother whose IQ is 160.

A knack for crime-solving gets Morgan into an alliance with the Major Crimes division in the LAPD, where she works as a consultant. She solves challenging cases with an unconventional approach for the team. The new development in the previous episode has fans looking forward to the next episode.

High Potential episode 12, Partners, aired on February 4, 2025, on ABC. In episode 12 of High Potential, Anson Pierce, a tech mogul, is poisoned; it leads Morgan and Karadec to a revenge plot connected to his AI app. Also, Karadec chooses to stay in the LAPD, strengthening his partnership with Morgan.

The synopsis of High Potential episode 13 reads:

"An anonymous tip to the LAPD sparks an unusual multiple-victim kidnapping investigation, forcing the team to rely on board games and puzzles to track down their suspect."

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for the show.

When and where to watch High Potential episode 13?

High Potential episode 13, titled Let's Play, will air on ABC on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at 9 pm ET. The show will also be available to watch the following day on Hulu, as well as on the ABC Network and FuboTV.

Here's the release schedule for High Potential episode 13:

Region Air Date Air Time Eastern Time (ET) February 11, 2025 9:00 pm Central Time (CT) February 11, 2025 8:00 pm Mountain Time (MT) February 11, 2025 7:00 pm Pacific Time (PT) February 11, 2025 6:00 pm India Standard Time (IST) February 12, 2025 7:30 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) February 12, 2025 2:00 am

What happened in High Potential episode 12?

The narrative for High Potential episode 12, titled Partners, revolves around the intricately complicated murder investigation surrounding tech magnate Anson Pierce. The stage was set for complex motives and a large cast of suspects in advance since he was famous for his notorious AI deepfake app, Enigmafied.

This series began with the detection of the poisoned collapse of Pierce at the airport, where detectives from the LAPD Oz, Daphne, and Karadec were pulled into action. Morgan, intrigued by the intellectual challenge of the case, joins the investigation.

The arrival of FBI Special Agent Ronnie Oliver, Karadec's former partner, introduces a layer of personal and professional tension. Oliver's presence triggers unresolved issues between him and Karadec, adding emotional complexity to the procedural elements of the episode.

While the FBI asserts jurisdiction, citing the incident's occurrence in US airspace, Morgan's astute observations and deductions lead the team to uncover crucial clues. The investigation unravels the story that an Enigmafied app from Pierce contributed to a young woman's suicide.

Grief and revenge drive the series of events that follow. The team discovers a recluse frequently visiting his dead daughter's grave as the key player. They dig deeper and discover a connection between the recluse and one of Pierce's security officers, Parker, who reveals a carefully crafted plot.

Parker, being influenced by his affair with the young woman who had died, joined forces with the recluse, Kenneth, to poison Pierce with a contaminated dog collar. As the investigation unfolds, Karadec is faced with a decision that will change his career: either join the FBI or stay in the LAPD and continue working alongside Morgan.

This inner conflict illuminates the value of personal connections and professional loyalty. At this decisive point, Karadec decides to continue in the LAPD, confirming that he indeed values his unit and partnership with Morgan, fostered by an individual dynamic and teamwork that is different for both men.

The episode concludes with the case's resolution, highlighting the devastating consequences of unchecked technology and the enduring power of human connection. The final scene underscores Karadec's loyalty to Morgan and solidifies their bond, emphasizing their unique strengths as a team.

What to expect from High Potential episode 13?

In High Potential episode 13, Let's Play, an anonymous tip to the LAPD regarding a bizarre case of multiple victim kidnapping puts a spin on this episode.

The board game and jigsaw puzzles are the basis for tracing the perpetrator, which gets high stakes in the cat and mouse game since the culprit here was proven brilliant and relentless. This episode will also be the last episode of the season.

Watch High Potential episode 13 on February 11, 2025, on ABC. All the episodes of High Potential are available to watch on Hulu.

