Hollywood Demons episode 1: A detailed case overview

Hollywood Demons episode 1 explores the story of Stephen Collins. The subject, Stephen, is an American actor who is accused of multiple cases of se*ual abuse, especially among young children. It was in 2012 that Stephen made the headlines for being involved in inappropriate se*ual conduct with three underage girls, spanning between the years 1973 to 1994.

The first episode of Investigation Discovery's new six-part series Hollywood Demons explores the history of crimes related to Stephen Collins.

The pilot episode titled Stephen Collins America's Dad is set to make its release on March 24, 2025, at 9 pm EST. The official synopsis of Hollywood Demonds reads:

“Each gripping two-hour episode features accounts from Hollywood insiders, project collaborators, and survivors who endured harrowing abuse and struggles."

Hollywood Demons episode 1: The cases of se*ual abuse allegations on Stephen Collins

A tape was leaked where Stephen Collins admitted committing se*ual abuse on minors

Hollywood Demons subject Stephen Collins's se*ual abuse was leaked through audio tapes (Image via Pexels)

As per ABC News, it was on October 7, 2014, when the New York Police Department started an investigation against Stephen Collins. An audio tape was leaked in the media, which was from a counseling sale he took in 2012.

Reportedly, Collins had a marriage counseling session with his then-wife Faye Grant, who recorded their conversation without his knowledge.

As per USA Today, in the audio tape Stephen Collins admitted to repeatedly exposing himself to 10 year 10-year-old girl. It started in 1973 when he forced the girl to touch him.

Hollywood Demons episode subject Stephen Collins spoke about two more girls with whom he had se*ual misconduct in 1983 and 1994.

Se*ual abuse victim April Price recalls her traumatic experience with Stephen Collins

Stephen Collins was the neighbour to April Prince's aunts house (Image via Pexels)

As reported by USA Today, it was in the summer of 1983, when April Prince went to stay with her aunt in Los Angeles, California.

She revealed that Stephen was one of the neighbors, who exposed himself in her apartment, where he came to help her set up a gaming console.

April revealed that she was supremely shocked by the incident. Prince said that she was,

“very uncomfortable and still didn’t want to insult him because he was kind to me and nice and doing me a favor.”

Reportedly, during the end of summer, the Hollywood Demons episode subject Collins persuaded April to watch a television series named Tales of the Gold Monkey. Stephen Collins was featured in the drama, playing the role of Jake Cutter.

Stephen Collins abused April Price while calling her over to watch a television series (Image via Pexels)

As per USA Today, after she came to Collins' residence, he tried to abuse her se*ually. April Prince said,

“And my stomach just fell, and now I’m actually scared,” she recalls. “I’m in this man’s apartment. I’m in a bathing suit, and he’s naked. This is bad. This is really bad. I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

April revealed that she flew the scene, telling her aunt came to the house. She recalled that the next time they met was in 1997. Prince said that Stephen Collins apologized to her, more than a decade after committing the deed.

“I want you to know what I did was extremely wrong. I feel terrible about it. Please forgive me.”

Hollywood Demons episode victim revealed that though at that time she considered it to be an earnest apology, now she considers it as simply a damage control.

As per USA Today, Hollywood Demons episode 1 includes a personal interview with April Prince. Additionally, it includes other interviews with Jeremy London, Kyle Searles, and Dr. Drew Pinsky.

