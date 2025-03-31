Hollywood Demons episode 2: A detailed case overview

Hollywood Demons episode 2 explores the stories of child actors Dew Jay Daniels and Brian Bonsall. Both of these actors reached the peak of their careers and experienced a catastrophic downfall after being convicted by law enforcement.

Dee Jay Daniels and Brian Bonsall were child actors best known for their roles in ABC's The Hughleys and NBC's Family Ties. The second installment of Hollywood Demons, titled Child Stars Gone Violent, explores how fame at a young age led the actors to get connected to violent crimes.

Hollywood Demons episode 2 is set to be released on March 31, 2025, at 9 pm EST on Investigation Discovery. The six-part docuseries is available for streaming on Max.

Hollywood Demons: What is the story of Dew Jay Daniels?

Hollywood Demons episode subject Dorjan Lyndell Daniels is a former child actor who is best known for playing the role of Michael Hughley in ABC's The Hughleys. The sitcom ran from 1998 to 2002, during which Daniels gained popularity for playing the youngest son of Daddyl Hughley.

However, as per CBS News, Daniels was arrested in August 2011 after a man named J.J. Lewis was tabbed for death. The crime was committed outside a bar in Stockton, California.

Daniels, along with two other men named Djuane Nunley and Marcus McCliman, were arrested. As per Entertainment Weekly, Dew Jay Daniels, along with the two other convicts, were charged with premeditated murder, street terrorism, and attempted murder.

As reported by Record Net, it was on December 21, 2012, when Dew Jay Daniels was found not guilty for his involvement in the crime. The Hollywood Demons episode subject shares how this contributed to a sharp decline in his popularity as an actor and took a toll on his mental health.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Daniels reported that his screen father, D.L. Hughley, was a major support for him during this time. He said,

"The fact that he actually came down and spoke for my behalf, let people know, 'Hey, bro, he's like this, and he's like this, and he's like this. He's not that guy you are trying to pin him out to be, like stop that s---.'"

In Hollywood Demons episode 2, Daniels shares his experience of coming out of false conviction and starting his life back again. The former child actor currently produces music under the name Boi Truth, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

Hollywood Demons: What is the story of Brian Bonsall?

Brian Bonsall is a rock musician and former child actor who is best known for playing the role of Andrew Keaton in the NBC comedy Family Ties. Bonsall played the role from 1986 to 1989 and quickly became popular as the young brother of Alex P. Keaton, played by Michael J. Fox.

After taking his retirement from acting in 1995, he turned to music, starting his rock band named Late Bloomers. As reported by People, Bonsall soon became involved with law enforcement officers when a serial r*pist named Nathan Loebe began impersonating him to persuade women and assault them se*ually.

Brain Bonsall reveals in the Hollywood Demons episode that he met Nathan Loebe in 2004 while imprisoned.

“There's definitely a feeling of guilt. It’s so hard to explain. Those girls, they wanted to go on a date with me because I was a child actor. It even clicked in my head that I had met this person because of some of the mistakes I made.” Bonsall said.

As reported by People, Bonsall moved to Colorado after leaving Hollywood to stay with his mother, Kathleen. However, he soon fell into alcohol addiction and was arrested on March 28, 2007, for assaulting his partner.

As per Deseret News, it was on August 31, 2007, when Brian Bonsall was sentenced to a two-year probation. On December 7, 2009, he was arrested again in Boulder, Colorado, for beating his friend with a broken stool, as reported by Colorado Daily.

As reported by Daily News, Brain Bonsall was arrested for the third time in February 2010 for the consumption of marijuana. He was sentenced to two more years of probation.

In Hollywood Demons, episode 2, Bonsall shares his experience of dealing with fame as a child star. The former child actor recalls the incident of his meeting with Nathan Loebe and shares his complete journey of making a recovery.

Moreover, Bonsall shares details about his current life with partner Courtney Tick Bonsall and their son.

Check our other articles to learn more details about other cases on Hollywood Demons.

