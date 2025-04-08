Hollywood Demons episode 3: A detailed case overview

Episode 3 of Hollywood Demons, titled Dark Side of the Power Rangers, explores behind-the-scenes issues in the Power Rangers franchise. It features interviews with former cast members, revealing harsh work conditions and connections to hidden crimes.

The episode opened up about the racial insensitiveness about the casting and provides an insight on how the production companies abused its actors to sign contracts with the minimum acting fee for their roles. It was released on April 7, 2025, on Investigation Discovery. Viewers can stream all the episodes of the docuseries on Hulu and Max.

Audri Dubois talks about her contract disputes for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers in Hollywood Demons episode 3

Audri Dubois played the original Yellow Ranger in the beginning episodes of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. In Hollywood Demons episode 3, Dubois opened up about how cast were forced to sign contracts, which exposed them to extreme work hour shifts with very little pay.

Dubois, while opening about her previous experiences, revealed that she received the contract very late in the day and was told to report on the set first thing in the morning. This was a way for the officials to provide her with the least time to review the contract and point out its issues.

While providing her interview in Hollywood Demons episode 3, Audri Dubois said,

“So we were told that we were to sign a contract, it was like 6 o’clock, 7 o’clock at night, and we were told that we needed to return by the next morning by 7 AM,” she further added, “If we were one minute past 7 AM, you were not going to be up for this at all, you will be cut out.”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers premiered in 1993, before the internet was widely available. Dubois shared that contracts were given late at night, making it hard to contact a lawyer or agent for review.

Dubois revealed that this forced most of the cast members to sign the contract, hoping they would analyse it the following day. However, when signed, the officials were prevented from making any further changes to the contract. As per Comicbook.com, the Power Rangers franchise was a non-union show whose paying standards were far below the average pay of the industry.

Though the lead actor was paid a sum of $ 50,000 per episode, some of the other cast members received as less as $ 750 per half-hour episode or $ 1125 per one-hour episode. Audri Dubois pointed out in Hollywood Demons episode 3 that this was mainly because they were forced to sign contracts with minimal pay.

“I was naive enough to think ‘okay if I sign this contract then we could talk numbers later, so I signed the contract,” Debois said, as reported in Comicbook.com.

Head writer Tony Oliver points out the racial casting in Mighty Morphin Power Ranger

As reported by Dateline, Tony Oliver was the Head Writer for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, who revealed in Hollywood Demons episode 3 about the racist casting nature in the franchise. This he pointed out with the help of the Black and Yellow Rangers in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

The fictional character of Zack Taylor was played by American actor Walter Emanuel Jones, and he was portrayed as a stereotypical Black Ranger. The Late Vietnamese actress Thuy Trang was provided with the role of Trini Kwan, or the Yellow Ranger.

Hollywood Demons episode 3 provides behind the scene footages from the production of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. Walter Emanuel could be seen saying,

“My name’s Walter Jones, I play Zack. I’m Black, and I play the Black Ranger — go figure.”

Hollywood Demons episode 3 explores the emotional turmoil and death of Jason David Frank..

Celebrity Sightings In Park City - Source: Getty

Jason David Frank was an American actor who played Green Ranger in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and continued making guest appearances in other installments of the franchise.

As reported by People, Jason Frank had a history of drug abuse and problems with mental health, especially after his brother Erik Frank's death by suicide in 2001. In Hollywood Demons episode 3, Jason's wife Tammie revealed that they were staying in a Texas Hotel, and went out to a country car to spend the evening.

She went to take a shower, and upon her return, the door was shut closed. She banged on the door several times, but it didn't open. When the police reached the crime scene and broke the door open, they found him dead inside the bathroom.

Fellow actor Jason Faunt, who played Red Ranger, was Frank's longtime friend revealed to Hollywood Demons episode 3, about a conversation Jason shared with him,

"He was reruggling with some stuff and I think that that's when I realized there was something else at play here that I hadn't seen before,” Jason Faunt said.

Hollywood Demons episode 3 provides multiple interviews and testimonies from the cast members who working in the Power Rangers franchise. It surfaces multiple 8mm camcorders behind the scenes footages from the production, intending to break down the internal conflicts which were present in the Kid's television show.

