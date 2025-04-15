Hollywood Demons episode 4: A detailed case overview

Hollywood Demons episode 4 explores the story of actress Taylor Armstrong, best known for her appearance in the reality TV show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In this new episode, Taylor opens up about her experience with her former husband, Russell Armstrong. She had previously filed allegations of abuse against him before his death by suicide in August 2011. In Hollywood Demons, viewers can expect a candid interaction with the actress as she discusses her abusive marriage.

Titled Housewives Gone Bad, the episode is set to premiere on April 15, 2025, at 12:00 am EST on Investigation Discovery. The Hollywood Demons episode will also be available on Philo and DirectTV Stream.

What is the story of Hollywood Demons subject Taylor Armstrong?

Born on June 10, 1971, Taylor Armstrong grew up in the neighborhood of Tulsa, Oklahoma. As reported by Gazette Review, after completing her graduation and moving to Beverly Hills, California, she started her own e-commerce business.

Reportedly, Taylor met her former husband, Russell Armstrong, at a restaurant in Beverly Hills. The couple married the next year, and Taylor gave birth to their daughter in 2006. As reported by the Los Angeles Times, Taylor Armstrong was cast in the reality show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2010.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, Taylor Armstrong shared that her husband, Russell Armstrong, was physically violent toward her. She further added that the abuse escalated to the point where she had to undergo facial surgery to recover from the beatings.

Hollywood Demons episode 4 explores Taylor Armstrong's journey through an abusive marriage

As reported by E! News, Taylor Armstrong filed for a divorce from her husband on July 15, 2011. The following month, on August 15, 2011, Russell Armstrong died by suicide through hanging.

As per US Weekly, Taylor opened up on Hollywood Demons about her situation while staying in an abusive marriage. She said:

“It was pretty well known that I had marital problems but I wasn’t ready for my abuse to be outed on television.”

Taylor reflected on the time when co-star Camille Meyer (formerly Camille Grammer) revealed Taylor's abusive marriage on television. Although her marital issues were publicized in the media, Taylor said she was not completely ready for it to air on television.

“I remember looking at the producer in just a blank stare thinking, ‘It is out,’ and I couldn’t put it back. Camille had outed the fact that I was abused. I was saying, ‘You have no idea what you have done to me. He has threatened to kill me before.'” Taylor Armstrong said.

As per People, Taylor Armstrong married attorney John Bluher on April 4, 2025. The couple hosted a beachside marriage ceremony at the Bel-Air Bay Club in Pacific Palisades, California.

As per US Weekly, Taylor returned to The Housewives franchise in the second season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. She later joined season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, which premiered on August 1, 2022.

However, on November 29, 2023, Taylor announced she would not be returning to the television series. In Hollywood Demons episode 4, Taylor Armstrong appears on screen to narrate her journey across fame and personal struggles.

