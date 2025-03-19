Hollywood Demons on ID: Everything we know so far 

The new Investigation Discovery (ID) docuseries, Hollywood Demons, will show the secret woes and scandals of living in Hollywood. The series, which launches on March 24, 2025, will delve into some of Hollywood's darkest themes, such as addiction, abuse, and the realities of growing up as a child star.

Each episode will include interviews with industry professionals, survivors, and co-workers who have had first-hand experience with these problems. Hollywood Demons plans to sweep away the glamorous veil of fame, presenting tales that are typically pushed into the dark.

One of the most iconic cases covered is that of Stephen Collins, the actor famous for playing a wholesome pastor on the show 7th Heaven. Collins' life was dramatically altered when allegations came out about his improper behavior with minors.

The scandal acts as the focus point of the premiere episode that goes by the name Stephen Collins: America's Dad. Other key topics, including challenges of once-child stars and celebrity stalking problems, will be addressed by the show.

Overview of Hollywood Demons

Hollywood Demons has a format that consists of being a six-part docuseries whose each part lasts for two hours. The show is intended to reveal the sleazy behind-the-scenes realities of some of Hollywood's most iconic stars and programs.

ID reports that it will include testimony from many people who are directly impacted by the scandals, including actors, producers, and abuse victims. The overall message is to reveal how fame can give rise to personal demons as well as societal ills that are typically ignored.

The iconic cases that Hollywood Demons plans to visit

Episode 1: Stephen Collins - America's Dad

The first episode is dedicated to Stephen Collins, who acted as Rev. Eric Camden in 7th Heaven. The career of Collins was ruined in 2012 when tapes became public of him admitting to ab*sing underage girls.

The episode will feature interviews with one of the victims and his co-stars in 7th Heaven, gaining an understanding of their response and experiences after the scandal. The episode demonstrates how fast the public image can shift from adoration to disapproval when secrets are uncovered.

Episode 2: Child Stars Gone Violent

This episode looks at the lives of past child stars who struggled to make their transition to adulthood. It focuses on how fame at a young age can contribute to addiction and crime problems. Featured guests include Brian Bonsall of Family Ties and Dee Jay Daniels of The Hughleys, who open up about their own experiences living life after stardom and the challenges they faced.

Episode 3: The Dark Side of the Power Rangers

Specifically targeting the legendary series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, this episode examines the tragedies and scandals among its cast. It uncovers shocking events, such as the time a fan tried to injure a cast member and what happened afterward. This is what makes it show how even classic childhood television series have dark secrets.

Episode 4: Housewives Gone Bad

In this series, Hollywood Demons looks at reality TV, namely The Real Housewives. It examines how several of the cast members have been plagued with legal problems and personal issues that undermine their glamorous on-screen images. Taylor Armstrong from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills gives her perspective on the matter.

Episode 5: The Real Iron Claw

This episode chronicles the Von Erich wrestling dynasty, which was famous for their tragic past filled with premature deaths and personal issues. The surviving members of the family share how fame impacted their lives and relationships, and there is a greater story of addiction and loss within a renowned family.

Episode 6: Stalking the Stars

The last episode covers celebrity stalking, highlighting the real-life experiences of celebrities such as Taylor Swift and Sandra Bullock. It explores how fan obsession can go wrong, impacting both celebrities and their families.

Hollywood Demons is set to be an engaging look at the darker side of fame through its six weekly episodes, beginning March 24, 2025.

