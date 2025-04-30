Hollywood Demons: The Real Iron Claw- A detailed case overview

Hollywood Demons episode 5 explores the story of the Von Eric Family, an American professional wrestling family based in Texas. The family led by Fritz Von Erich and his wife Doris had six children.

However, except for Kevin Von Erich, all five brothers named Jack Jr. Von Erich, Kerry Von Erich, David Von Erich, Mike Von Erich, and Chris Von Erich met an untimely demise. In the Hollywood Demons episode titled The Real Iron Claw, Kevin takes viewers through the complete family history and their tragic deaths.

The Hollywood Demons episode titled The Real Iron Claw was released on April 21, 2025, on Investigation Discovery. Viewers can stream all the episodes of Hollywood Demons on Max.

What is the story of Hollywood Demons' subject, Von Eric's family?

As reported by Fox News, the youngest of the Von Eric Family died due to electrocution at the age of 6. The untimely death of the rest of five brothers was documented in the 2023 biopic titled The Iron Claw. Produced under the banner of A24, The Iron Claw is directed by Sean Durkin.

Zac Efron played the role of Kevin Von Erich, the only surviving member of the family. Jeremy Allen White played the role of Kerry Stanley Simon as Mike, Stanley Simon as Mike, Harris Dickinson as David, and Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich.

As per The Independent, Kevin is the only surviving member of the family, who retells the story of the tragic death of his brothers. Reportedly, Mike, Kerry, and Chris died by suicide, while David succumbed to enteritis in Tokyo.

In the Hollywood Demons episode, Kevin revealed that the youngest brother, Chris, was completely left out in the plot of The Iron Claw movie. Lacey Von Erich, the youngest daughter of Kerry Von Erich, talks about the misrepresentation of their family, in the 2023 sports biopic.

As per The Independent, Lacey revealed that Kerry's family was completely ignored in the movie. She said,

“My sister and I were not in the movie as my dad’s children, and he didn’t have a wife or anything. And that was a really big part of my dad,” Lacey further added, “So how he was portrayed in the movie is so inaccurate that it was heart-wrenching.”

Kerry's brother, Kevin Von Erich, revealed that in the movie, Kerry was portrayed as not a family guy, while in real life, he was. As reported by The Independent, though the movie portrayed Kerry's motorcycle accident, his foot amputation, and addiction to drugs, it completely ignored his then-wife Catherine Murray and their two daughters, Lacy and Hollie.

Hollie reveals that the Von Erich family members were not informed about the production of The Iron Claw movie.

Los Angeles Premiere Of A24's "The Iron Claw" - Arrivals - Source: Getty

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Hollie, the second daughter of Kerry Von Erich, revealed in the episode that her family was not made aware of The Iron Claw movie. She said that they only learned about it from social media.

In the Hollywood Demons episode, Kevin said,

"When I saw Zac Efron in the movie, I felt like I had a responsibility to tell the truth. Kerry in the movie was not a family man, but in real life, Kerry was."

The Hollywood Demons episode talks about the Von Erich family curse, which is believed to have caused the untimely death of five brothers. The Iron Claw movie director Sean Durkin said that he doesn't believe it is real. He said,

“I do believe in the psychology of a curse, and when you’re in a family where a lot of bad things have happened and happened to you, it’s very easy to believe that you are going to get sucked into that pattern,”

Durkin further added,

“So, no, I don’t believe in it, but yes, I think the results of it can be the same.”

Hollywood Demons episode 5 documents personal interviews from the Von Erich family members, including Lacy, Kevin, and Hollie, as they explore the negative side of fame, which led to tragedies in their family.

