How did Aaron Carter die? Fallen Idols docuseries reveals shocking details about his downfall

With the release of Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter on ID and HBO Max on May 27, 2024, rumor mills are yet again abuzz with news of Aaron Carter's death. The singer-songwriter, who tragically died in 2022 reportedly due to an accidental drug overdose, is one of the primal subjects of the four-part unscripted docuseries, the other being his brother Nick.

The series takes the audiences through the lives of the Carter brothers known to have troubled pasts. It focuses on the multiple s*xual abuse allegations against Nick Carter, Aaron's brother and Backstreet Boys member. It also sheds light on Aaron's life as a young pop star, his brief but impressionable career, his mental health issues, his drug-related problems, his career downfall, and his eventual death.

It also highlights the strained relationship between the two Carter brothers following the s*xual abuse allegations and otherwise.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter. Please read at your discretion.

What was Aaron Carter's cause of death?

On Saturday, November 5, 2022, Aaron Carter's neighbors were alarmed by the screams of his house help who discovered his lifeless body in the bathtub around 11 am. Following the incident, several people gathered around the site, including his family, his friends, neighbors, police, and people from other investigative departments.

After months of deliberations, the singer's actual cause of death was finally revealed to the masses. According to an article published by Variety on April 18, 2023, a copy of Aaron's autopsy report suggested that his death "was caused by drowning and the effects of alprazolam, a generic form of Xanax, and inhaling difluoroethane."

The publication further elucidated on the matter and stated:

"The manner of his death was ruled an accident by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, with the first cause of death cited as drowning and the second being difluoroethane — an ingredient used in cans of compressed air — along with Xanax."

Unraveling the strained relationship between the Carter brothers as depicted in Fallen Idols

A massive chunk of Fallen Idols focuses on the friction between the Carter brothers, Nick Carter and Aaron Carter. Within the family and outside of it, the two were always pitted against one another, creating a rift between them very early on in their lives.

Afterward, their relationship became even more tense when multiple women came forward with s*xual abuse allegations against Nick, starting in 2017. Nick denied the claims, but Aaron publicly supported the women and spoke on their behalf on several occasions.

His open support for the women was mostly met with criticism, with people threatening to tarnish his image and ruin his career. Aaron thought the cyber attacks against him were attempts by his family members to malign him and he hired a private detective to investigate the case.

Jennifer Huffman, who was a private detective hired by Aaron, said in the Fallen Idols docuseries:

"I was hired by Aaron Carter. He told me he was the victim of harassment. He wanted some help getting it to stop. A lot of this stuff was from a YouTube streamer that goes by the name of Ganval. Ganval calls himself Aaron’s archnemesis.”

In the docuseries, Huffman further pointed towards the unusual relationship shared between Ganval and Nick Carter's wife Lauren Kitt Carter as the two were seen interacting with one another online. Highlighting the issue, Huffman said:

"Why would his sister-in-law be online with an individual spending his days trying to troll and harass Aaron? Unfortunately, there was more. There is actual live footage of Ganval when he received a donation made by Lauren Kitt Carter.”

She also mentioned that irrespective of what was happening around Aaron, at no point did she feel that Nick had a direct involvement in the former's harassment.

How to watch Fallen Idols online?

All four episodes of Fallen Idols will be available for streaming online following its broadcast on ID on May 27 and 28, 2024, at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET. It will be available for streaming on HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, DirecTV, Hulu, Philo, Sling, Verizon, and Xfinity.

