How accurate was Good American Family episode 6? Fact checking all the major events

Good American Family is a Hulu limited drama series that explores Natalia Grace's life. Born in Ukraine, Natalie was diagnosed with a special form of dwarfism, which led to her placement in an orphanage.

Ad

She was adopted in 2008 by Gary and Dyan Ciccone from New Hampshire. However, Natalia was put up for adoption again two years later. In 2010, Natalia Grace was adopted by Michael and Kristine Barnette.

The first four episodes of Good American Family are mainly based on the Barnette's account of adopting the child. In the Good American Family episode 5, viewers see the Barnettes abandoning her at an apartment. This is a true depiction of Natalia Grace's story, where the Barnettes abandon her at an apartment in Lafayette, Indiana.

Ad

Trending

Good American Family episode 6, titled Not Today Satan, explores a woman named Cynthia Mans who provides Natalia with shelter. This accurately depicts Antwon and Cynthia Mans lending her a helping hand when she was struggling to live alone.

Good American Family episode 6 explores Natalia finding a shelter with the Man's couple.

Natalia is abandoned by the Barnette family (Image via Hulu)

Good American Family episode 6 starts with the point where the Barnettes abandon Natalia to live alone in an apartment. Her situation grows more grave when she is found injured and has to survive in an impoverished neighborhood.

Ad

This is when Natalia stumbles upon Cynthia Mans and offers her to stay at her family home. Though Natalia is initially hesitant to stay with strangers after her recent experiences, she finally agrees.

As the Journal & Courier reported on October 25, 2022, Michael and Kristine Barnette planned to move to Canada with their biological children in July 2013. They moved with Natalia across Indiana, first to Westfield, before abandoning her at an apartment in one of the neighborhoods in Lafayette.

Ad

Natalia is adopted by Cynthia Mans (Image via Pexels)

Natalia struggled to live independently, eventually meeting Cynthia and Antwon Mans. As reported by In Touch Weekly in a January 8, 2025, article, they offered for Natalia to stay with them at their family home.

Ad

However, Cynthia and Antwon were later accused of abusing Natalia, keeping her as a hostage, and extorting money from her. Viewers can expect to see Natalia's changing relations with the Mans couple in future episodes of Good American Family.

Good American Family episode 6 explores an investigation into Natalia's real age.

The Barnette couple claimed that Natalia was a 22-year-old grown woman (Image via Hulu)

In episode 6, viewers can see Natalia struggling with her chronic pain. She finds it excruciating to climb the stairs and make the long journey to school. Upon paying a doctor's visit, it is discovered that Natalia's growth plates are still open.

Ad

Growth plates are only open to kids who are below 18 years old. This implies that Barnette's accusation that her being not an adult is not true.

According to the Journal & Courier, it was in 2012 when the Barnette couple filed a petition in the court in Marion County. It claimed that, as per Natalia's birth certificate in Ukraine, her birth year was 1989. As per the Barnette couple, Natalia was a 22-year-old woman rather than an 8-year-old child.

Ad

Natalia's money is extorted by her newly adopted family (Image via Hulu)

However, as per another Journal & Courier article dated August 27, 2020, prosecutors obtained Natalia's birth certificate and hospital records from Ukraine, which claimed it to be September 4, 2003. This proved that Natalia Grace was still a minor.

Ad

Finally, in episode 6, viewers can see Cynthia Mans transferring Natalia's disability checks to her account instead of the Barnettes. This is a true depiction of the accusations Natalia Grace made against Cynthia and Antwon Mans for stealing her money, as reported by In Touch Weekly.

Check out our other articles for recommendations on other series like Hulu's Good American Family.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saurav Saha I am a content writer, working in fitness and pop culture for the past four years. I have worked as a content manager for sports coaches and dieticians, presenting their wide spheres of information in communicative language.



This is primarily what I focus on in my writing. I turn diverse and complex areas of information in the world of health and fitness and turn them into crisp easy-to-read articles.



The sea of information on the internet for every single thing sometimes makes it overwhelming for a reader to choose what to take and what not. I wish to change that. No more of those lengthy articles that make you yawn.



Get exactly what you need. Fewer words can convey a lot of things. I wish to do that. Know More