How did David Wayne Hoshaw's fiancée, Amanda, help convict him? Details explored ahead of Bad Romance on ABC 

David Wayne Hoshaw's fiancée, Amanda, was instrumental in assisting the authorities in putting him behind bars for the killings of Angelique "Angel" Goyena and her mother, Vonda Goyena. Following the killings in 2007, Hoshaw relocated to Michigan, where he got engaged to Amanda.

Ad

She had no idea he was involved in the crime and, at first, took his assertion of innocence seriously. Nevertheless, Amanda's interaction with Hoshaw, cooperation with officials, and his final confession to her were critical to developing the case against him.

The ABC News indicated that Amanda's openness with investigators and evidence that she helped deliver, such as a confession given by Hoshaw to her, improved the case against Hoshaw for the prosecutors and led him to enter his plea of guilt.

Ad

Trending

David Wayne Hoshaw's case and the killings of Angelique and Vonda Goyena are highlighted in Bad Romance season 2, episode 5, Betrayed. The episode was telecast on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, from 10:01 to 11 pm EDT on ABC and may also be streamed the next day on Hulu.

This episode delves into the facts of the 2007 Norfolk, Virginia, double homicide, the investigation that ensued, and how Hoshaw's fiancée, Amanda, assisted authorities by getting him to confess during a recorded conversation. It discusses the victims' discovery, the killer's taunting letters, the disintegration of Hoshaw's alibi, and his eventual arrest and conviction.

Ad

Amanda's relationship with David Wayne Hoshaw

As per ABC News, Amanda got to know David Wayne Hoshaw after he had left Virginia following the murders. Hoshaw soon moved in with Amanda in Michigan, and they became engaged. She did not know about his previous relationship with Angelique Goyena or his role in the murders initially.

Expand Tweet

Ad

David Wayne Hoshaw informed Amanda that his former girlfriend had been murdered but assured her that he was not responsible for her death. Amanda trusted him, since he said he had been cleared by police and was prepared to begin a new life with her.

At this point, Hoshaw became a part of Amanda's world, even using her name as a password on his computer.

Amanda's role in the investigation

While police were investigating Hoshaw, they found discrepancies in his alibi and learned about a history of dishonesty in his relationships. Hoshaw was tracked through a series of cell phone billing records and credit card receipts that brought him close to post offices on the days taunting letters, allegedly from Angelique's suitor, were sent to police.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As per ABC News, Amanda's collaboration was crucial when police required further evidence. Hoshaw incriminated himself in statements to Amanda regarding the killings, as per ABC News. Police set up Amanda to have a conversation with Hoshaw while police officers listened using a one-way mirror.

David Wayne Hoshaw admitted to Amanda during the conversation that he committed the murders. This admission was an important part of the evidence that tightened the case against him and enabled prosecutors to proceed with charges.

Ad

As per ABC News, Amanda's cooperation with the authorities, even when pregnant with her second child, was pivotal to the investigation. Her evidence and the confession she elicited from David Wayne Hoshaw were central to the circumstantial case that resulted in his arrest and conviction.

The outcome and Amanda's reflections

Based on the evidence that was collected, such as Amanda's contribution towards obtaining Hoshaw's confession, David Wayne Hoshaw was indicted and arrested in 2009, as per ABC News. He eventually pleaded guilty to two first-degree murder charges and was sentenced to two life sentences without parole.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Amanda later shared her experience, saying she had been betrayed and hurt by what Hoshaw had done. She accepted the hurt inflicted on herself, her children, and the Goyena family. Amanda's collaboration with the authorities helped bring David Wayne Hoshaw to court, but most importantly, it brought closure to the victims' families.

Watch Bad Romance season 2, episode 5, for more details on the case.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanya Siddiqui Fueled by an insatiable love for stories—whether on screen or in print—Sanya turns her passion for entertainment into engaging, insightful articles. She breaks down movies, series, and pop culture trends with a perfect mix of expertise and fandom. When she’s not writing, she’s either deep in a book, lost in a binge-worthy series, or passionately discussing the nuances of storytelling. Basically, if it has a good plot, she’s obsessed! Know More

The stars of Apple TV+'s new original series on how to save the planet HERE