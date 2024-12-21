How far is Beth and Rip’s ranch in Dillon Montana from Yellowstone?

The show Yellowstone premiered in 2018 and concluded with its fifth season on Paramount Network on December 15, 2024. Created by Taylor Sheridan, the show follows the Dutton family doing their best to keep their Montana ranch.

It sees the Dutton family as they deal with problems ranging from land developers to Native American tribes living nearby, to issues among the family. For five intense seasons, viewers followed the Duttons' never-ending battle to protect their land and history.

The main characters are Beth and Rip Wheeler, who own a ranch in Dillon, Montana. Their love and respect for each other have made their relationship strong and helpful.

They moved to Dillon, away from the chaos of the Yellowstone ranch to start a new part of their lives. Their new ranch is around 40 miles west of Beth and Rip's main Yellowstone ranch Dillon, Montana.

Beth and Rip’s Ranch in Dillon Montana from Yellowstone

Beth and Rip's ranch in Dillon, Montana, is located 40 miles west of the Dutton's Yellowstone Ranch. The distance lets Beth and Rip stay in touch with the Dutton family while giving them a more tranquil and private place to live. Beth and Rip can find the peace and quiet they want at the ranch in Dillon.

Beth and Rip's ranch in Dillon, Montana, is a fresh start for the couple as they can help the Dutton family when needed but also focus on their own projects. The ranch has everything they need to survive and continue their life as it was at Yellowstone ranch.

It also allows the couple to enjoy life in the country, away from the dangers of big businesses. However, since they are close to Yellowstone, they can go help the family if need be while always having a quiet place of their own to return to.

Beth and Rip’s relationship

Over the course of the show, Beth and Rip Wheeler's relationship has grown and changed as they dealt with all the intense issues they dealt with. Initially, their respect drew them close and as they went through hard times together, they began to understand each other better.

While Beth and Rip took a while to fully commit to each other, once they did so, their relationship had a strong base that gave them a sense of safety for the future. After the birth of their child, Carter, the couple's bond only strengthened as they felt like a real family.

Throughout the series, Beth and Rip always support and help each other through tough times, like when they have to protect their land from corporate threats or deal with their own problems.

The relationship between Beth and Rip is a cornerstone of their move to Dillon. Their shared vision for a simpler, more autonomous life strengthens their bond and ensures that they work together on the ranch. This teamwork is essential in managing the ranch's operations and overcoming any challenges that arise in their new setting.

The main Dutton Ranch

Beth and Rip's ranch in Dillon, Montana, gives their stories a new setting. They can have new adventures and face new challenges in their new environment.

Beth and Rip's ranch is close to Yellowstone National Park hinting at the point that they are still important to the story of the Dutton family as a whole. Their stories are still connected to the main saga through this link, even though they are staying a bit away.

Yellowstone is available to stream on Peacock.

