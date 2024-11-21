How did Leslie Shay die on Chicago Fire? Explained

Chicago Fire, created by Derek Haas and Michael Brandt, is the first installment of the Chicago franchise. One of the main characters on the show was Leslie Shay, played by Lauren German.

Leslie was a proficient paramedic and a close friend of firefighter Kelly Severide. She was a courageous and kind-hearted member of the squad. The disaster hit Shay in Season 2 finale. Following the huge fire that occurred, Shay was taking care of the victim when the building exploded and a section of it was ejected.

Even though the extent of her injuries was not revealed until the next season's premiere, a pipe fell and struck her head, which caused her death. Her trusted teammate's futile intervention aside, Shay's untimely death still haunts everyone everyone at Firehouse 51.

What episode did Leslie Shay die on Chicago Fire?

In season 2's confrontational episode of Chicago Fire "Real Never Waits," Leslie Shay's fate unravels to a horrific end. This event occurred when the department was split into two teams.

Shay and her team were in a high-rise building that caught on fire to the point where the building was on the verge of explosion. There was a big explosion in the building that caused the building to collapse early, leaving Shay critically injured.

Fans are left in suspense after season 2's cliffhanger, in which Shay's fellow firefighters are frantically attempting to reach her, but her radio goes silent. "Always," the season 3 premiere, reveals that Shay suffered a serious injury from the pipe.

She is declared dead despite attempts to resuscitate her, including CPR performed by her coworkers. Her tragic death serves as a turning point in the series, emphasizing the perilous realities that first responders — even those who appear to be main characters — face. Ambulance 61, which Shay drove, was commemorated with an inscription carrying her name.

Who was Leslie Shay on Chicago Fire?

Leslie Shay was first introduced in the pilot episode of the 2012 series. Her character was played by Lauren German and she was an adept paramedic at Firehouse 51.

Openly gay from the start, her character explored her identity while excelling in her career. While romantically involved with other women, her main love line besides Kelly Severide was the paramedic's partner-girlfriend Gabriela Dawson.

Their firm friendship moved the audience. She was often seen risking her life when things went wrong. Tragically, Shay's journey was cut short in Season 2’s finale, leaving a lasting impact on Firehouse 51 and fans alike.

Current storyline of Chicago Fire

The hard-hitting effect of the Chicago Fire series was seen in the unexpected demise of Leslie Shay. However, this was not the only major plot that unfolded on the show.

As per the current episodes, Chief Pascal and Severide are still looking into the dishonest Captain Bishop. Mouch worries about his ambition to become a lieutenant, while Carver battles his connection with Tori. While Novak works on a new blood program for the ambulances, Violet confides in Finn about her prior tragedy.

Furthermore, Bishop's car and garage are destroyed by fire at the end of the episode, which heightens the mystery surrounding the ongoing inquiry. Fans can stream the next episodes of Chicago Fire season 13 on Peacock.

