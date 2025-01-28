How long did O.J. Simpson's police chase last? Details explored ahead of American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson

On June 17, 1994, O.J. Simpson was at the center of an unprecedented media spectacle involving millions across the United States. The former NFL player, accused of committing the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman, was involved in a low-speed police car chase in a white Ford Bronco.

It lasted approximately 90 minutes and became one of the most-watched moments in television history. Police located him on an expressway in Los Angeles by around 6:45 p.m. The car was being driven by Simpson's close friend and former teammate, Al Cowlings. Simpson was seated in the rear of the vehicle and had a gun in his possession.

The docuseries American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson will be released on January 29, 2025. The four-part series will be available to stream on Netflix. This series goes back and relives the events of the 1990s and explores the implications of the trial and its cultural impact.

The influence of O.J. Simpson's car chase on television history

As reported by CNN, the police chase lasting 90 minutes was perhaps one of the landmark events of live television. According to Nielsen and Sony's 2012 survey, it is among the most memorable televised moments of the past 50 years. The same survey ranked the chase in sixth place after other major events like the September 11 attacks and the Challenger space shuttle disaster.

As reported by CNN, the Bronco chase coincided with several major sports events on June 17, 1994. Golf legend Arnold Palmer played his final U.S. Open round, the FIFA World Cup kicked off in Chicago, and the NBA Finals saw the New York Knicks face off against the Houston Rockets. Despite the packed sports schedule, networks interrupted coverage to follow the pursuit.

NBC, for instance, aired updates while displaying the NBA game in a small corner box. ESPN frequently switched to live updates, highlighting the chase’s unparalleled draw for viewers.

What happened during the car chase?

As reported by CNN, the pursuit began after the Los Angeles police spotted O.J. Simpson's white Ford Bronco and declared him a fugitive after he failed to turn himself in. Simpson was emotionally distraught, brandishing a gun, and even considering committing suicide. During the chase, Simpson was on the phone with LAPD Detective Tom Lange, repeatedly insisting he was not running.

As reported by CNN, the Ford Bronco was speeding at an average of 35 mph through Los Angeles streets. O.J. Simpson's friend, Al Cowlings, negotiated with police while driving. The pursuit was slow because it allowed the media choppers to have a clear and live shot of every moment, which over 95 million watched.

As reported by CNN, when the chase finally ended outside Simpson's home in Brentwood, police found several items in the Bronco that fueled public intrigue. These included nearly $9,000 in cash, a fake goatee and mustache with adhesive makeup, Simpson's passport, and a gun.

The standoff lasted until Simpson finally emerged from the vehicle, clutching family photos, before collapsing into the arms of officers.

The cultural impact of the car chase

As reported by CNN, one of the unexpected results of the chase was its impact on consumer behavior. As per Tim McIntyre, vice president of corporate communications for Domino’s Pizza, the event led to record-breaking delivery sales as people stayed indoors, unwilling to miss a single moment.

He compared the significance of the chase to Super Bowl Sunday, with families gathering to witness the unfolding events.

As per CNN, on the day of the car chase, Robert Kardashian, a friend of Simpson and father to the now-famous Kardashian siblings, read a letter from O.J. Simpson, widely interpreted as a suicide note. Later, he would serve on Simpson's defense team during the murder trial, further adding another layer to the case's cultural and legal legacy.

Reportedly, the chase also marked a turning point in how live news was consumed, setting a precedent for real-time, high-stakes media coverage. It blended true crime, celebrity culture, and reality TV, captivating audiences and sparking debates about justice and media ethics.

For more details on the infamous 90-minute chase, tune into American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson is set to premiere on January 29, 2025.

