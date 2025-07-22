  • home icon
  How did Malcolm-Jamal Warner die? Actor's family says he never returned from a solo swim during their Costa Rican vacation

How did Malcolm-Jamal Warner die? Actor's family says he never returned from a solo swim during their Costa Rican vacation

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Jul 22, 2025 08:56 GMT
2023 Beloved Community Awards - Source: Getty
How did actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner die?

Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who rose to fame as Theo Huxtable on NBC's sitcom The Cosby Show, passed away on July 20, 2025, at the age of 54, as reported by media outlets such as ABC News and BBC.

According to ABC News' July 21, 2025, report, local authorities mentioned that Warner drowned on his holiday in Limón, Costa Rica, and was seemingly dragged to sea by an ocean current while he was swimming at Playa Grande. Bystanders rescued the actor and took him to the shore; however, he was declared dead by the Costa Rican Red Cross. Additionally, police ruled asphyxia as Warner's cause of death

On July 21, 2025, X page @ArtOfDialogue_ posted an update in their thread of tweets providing updates in Malcolm-Jamal Warner's case, stating:

"Update: Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s family says he went for a solo swim just after sunrise near the Costa Rican resort where he was staying. An hour passed without his return, prompting his wife to contact authorities out of concern."
The tweet continued:

"Officials later discovered his body near a rocky coral area, approximately 100–200 feet from the shoreline. Authorities believe he was caught in an unexpected current."

"I think about that a lot": Malcolm-Jamal Warner reflected on leaving behind a legacy in one of his final interviews before demise

Months before his demise, Malcolm-Jamal Warner made an appearance on the Hot & Bothered with Melyssa Ford podcast in May 2025. At the time, the actor was asked about what he hoped his legacy was going to be.

Responding to the same, Malcolm mentioned that he had thought a lot about his legacy, given that he was 54 years old.

"It's interesting—I remember my mother said to me one time that Mr. Cosby gave you immortality. So I know, on one lane, there's legacy there. But also, because my life—those former years—were always about life beyond Cosby. I feel like, okay, there's that legacy there." the actor said
Malcolm-Jamal Warner added that he had another "lane of legacy" outside of The Cosby Show, which he was working through. Reflecting on his legacy as a person, apart from his career trajectory, Malcolm said:

"There's a part of me that I will be able to leave this earth knowing—and people knowing—that I was a good person."
youtube-cover
Malcolm recalled talking to his father citing how he said that what made him proud of the actor was that he was a good person, in addition to the fact that people love Malcolm and raved about his success and career. Commenting on how his personality was a matter of pride for his father, the Jeremiah fame mentioned:

"And for my dad, that’s wonderful. But I’m a good person because my dad’s a good person—that’s a whole other thing. Again, it is possible to walk through this world, with all the darkness in it, and still maintain your soul and be a good person."
In addition to The Cosby Show, Malcolm-Jamal Warner appeared in multiple television series like Key & Peele, Sons of Anarchy, The Michael J. Fox Show, American Crime Story, as well as American Horror Story.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner is survived by his wife and daughter, whose names aren't known as the actor kept them away from the spotlight.

Edited by Bharath S
