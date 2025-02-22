How many episodes are there in A Thousand Blows? Episode count and more

A Thousand Blows is a British historical drama series that premiered on February 21, 2025, on Hulu. Created by Steven Knight of the Peaky Blinders fame, the series focuses on the Jamaican immigrant Hezekiah Moscow, the all-female criminal gang leader Mary Carr, and the bare-knuckle boxer Henry Sugar Goodson trying to survive in the unforgivable world of 1880s London.

The plot of A Thousand Blows unfolds over six episodes, directed by Tinge Krishnan, Nick Murphy, Coky Giedroyc, and Ashley Walters. Furthermore, the showrunner Steven Knight also serves as the show's writer alongside Insook Chappell, Harlan Davies, Ameir Brown, and Yasmin Joseph.

Furthermore, the period drama was renewed for a second season in February 2025, a few days ahead of the season 1 premiere. The official synopsis of A Thousand Blows, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Hezekiah Moscow and Alec Munroe, best friends on the run from Jamaica, find themselves thrust into the criminal underbelly of London’s thriving bare-knuckle boxing scene. As Hezekiah finds fortune and fame through the art of pugilism, he attracts the attention of the infamous Queen of the Forty Elephants, Mary Carr, who sets about exploiting his talents to further her criminal enterprise."

It continues:

"Meanwhile the menacing and self-declared emperor of the East End boxing world, Sugar Goodson, determines to destroy Hezekiah whose ambitions to fight in the West End threatens everything he has built. What ensues is a battle of the old world against the new."

How to watch A Thousand Blows online?

A Thousand Blows features six episodes with a runtime of 45-60 minutes each. All the episodes premiered at once on Hulu on February 21, 2025, in the United States. Moreover, the series is available internationally on Disney+.

Viewers can watch the gripping period drama by subscribing to one of Hulu's various plans. The basic ad-supported plan costs $9.99 per month and $99.99 per year. Moreover, the ad-free version of this plan costs $18.99 per month.

Hulu also offers three additional plans that include access to Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+ and starts at $82.99 per month.

Furthermore, the Hulu Bundle is a cost-effective way of gaining access to a wide range of content from multiple streaming platforms. The Hulu, Max, Disney+ Bundle is priced at $16.99 per month with ads and $29.99 per month without ads.

The Hulu and Disney+ Bundle costs $10.99 per month with ads and $19.99 per month without ads. The Disney Bundle Trio Basic plan includes Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ and is available for $16.99 per month with ads and $26.99 per month without ads.

What is A Thousand Blows about?

A Thousand Blows tells the story of two young Jamaican men, Hezekiah Moscow (Malachi Kirby) and Alec Munroe (Francis Lovehall), who arrive in London in the 1880s with dreams of making it big in the city. However, they struggle to find suitable lodging due to their race until the Chinese immigrant, Mr. Lao (Jason Tobin), comes to their rescue.

He offers them a place to stay at his Green Dolphin boardinghouse. There, the duo meets Mary Carr (Erin Doherty), leader of the all-female criminal gang Forty Elephants. Mary and her gang of misfits commit petty crimes like pickpocketing, shoplifting, etc., all through London.

Meanwhile, Hezekiah proves his potential in the boxing ring, earning the ire of Henry 'Sugar' Goodson (Stephen Graham), East End's self-declared emperor. An intimidating figure in East End, Sugar sets about destroying Hezekiah's rise in the world of bare-knuckle boxing.

Stay tuned for more news and updates about Hulu's latest historical drama series, A Thousand Blows.

