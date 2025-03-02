How many episodes are there in Severance season 2? Episode count and more

Severance season 2 premiered on January 17, 2025, and features 10 episodes, one more than season 1. The show's first season aired on Apple TV+ from February 18, 2022, to April 8, 2022. Created and written by Dan Erickson, the thriller series is produced by Aoife McArdle, Amanda Overton, and Gerry Robert Byrne.

Severance season 2 continues Mark, Helly, Dylan, and Irving's journey from season 1 to uncover Lumon's sinister activities. Its official synopsis, as per Apple TV, is as follows:

"Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe."

When and how to watch Severance season 2?

Severance season 2 features 10 episodes, that began airing on January 17, 2025, and will conclude on March 21, 2025. The episodes have a runtime of 45-60 minutes.

Below is a list of all the episodes along with their release dates.

Episode 1 titled Hello, Ms. Cobel aired on January 17, 2025

Episode 2 titled Goodbye, Mrs. Selvig aired on January 24, 2025

Episode 3 titled Who Is Alive? aired on January 31, 2025

Episode 4 titled Woe's Hollow aired on February 7, 2025

Episode 5 titled Trojan's Horse aired on February 14, 2025

Episode 6 titled Attila aired on February 21, 2025

Episode 7 titled Chikhai Bardo aired on February 28, 2025

Episode 8 titled Sweet Vitriol aired on March 7, 2025

Episode 9 titled The After Hours aired on March 14, 2025

Episode 10 titled Cold Harbor aired on March 21, 2025

Ben Stiller has directed five of the 10 episodes, while the rest are directed by Sam Donova, Uta Briesewitz, and Jessica Lee Gagné.

Moreover, all episodes of the second season arrive exclusively on Apple TV+. The subscription plan costs $9.99 per month and $99.99 per year and comes with a seven-day free trial upon signing up for the first time.

What is Severance season 2 about?

The second installment of the dystopian mystery series picks up right after the events of the season 1 finale, where Milchick ended the overtime contingency that allowed the innies to awaken in the outside world.

Severance season 2 focuses on the innies grappling with the discoveries they made during the overtime contingency. Mark S. sets on a mission to rescue his outie's wife, Gemma, after realizing she is Lumon's wellness counselor Ms. Casey. Also, his work on the Cold Harbor file is somehow connected to Gemma, who has been living on the testing floor since her unfortunate car crash.

Meanwhile, the outie Mark decides to get reintegrated after learning that Gemma is alive. But, the process takes a toll on his physical and mental health, causing him to experience headaches, hallucinations, and even a seizure.

Dylan meets his outie's wife, Gretchen, at the Outie Family Visitation Suite, and the two develop feelings for each other. Mark and Helly also admit their feelings for each other and sleep together soon after.

Helly's outie, Helena Eagan, enters the severed floor to spy on the innies as Helly until Irving exposes her real identity and gets fired for it. Irving and Burt meet up in the outside world and sparks fly between them, despite the latter being married to Fields.

Viewers can stream all episodes of Severance season 2 on Apple TV+.

