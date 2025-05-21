How many episodes will be there in Hey Beautiful: Anatomy of a Romance Scam? Episode count, release schedule, and more

Hey Beautiful: Anatomy of a Romance Scam is a three-part docuseries that explores the complex world of online romance scams, highlighting the emotional and financial impact they have on victims.

The series follows the stories of three women—Annette, Roxy, and Gabby—who were defrauded by the same man posing as their online lover. Their stories highlight the dangers and complexities of digital relationships.

The series consists of a total of three episodes, released simultaneously on May 20, 2025, allowing viewers to binge-watch the entire show.

Hey Beautiful: Anatomy of a Romance Scam: Episode release schedule explored

All episodes of Hey Beautiful: Anatomy of a Romance Scam were released simultaneously on Hulu on May 20, 2025.

Episode 1: The Face of Trouble

The first episode introduces viewers to three women—Annette, Roxy, and Gabby—who think they have found true love online. But as the stories progress, their situations begin to bear similarities, raising questions about the true identity of their 'partners.'

Episode 2: Male Fraud

The second episode unravels the layers of fraud as the women begin to catch the lies and contradictions in their relationships. Their search leads them to the truth that they have been the victims of a massive, well-planned scam, and they set out to seek justice.

Episode 3: In the Flesh

The third and final episode sees the three women confront the man who defrauded them. The confrontation reveals the full truth and shows how deeply the deception has impacted their lives. The episode ends with a conclusion and a search for accountability.

What is Hey Beautiful: Anatomy of a Romance Scam? Explored

Hey Beautiful: Anatomy of a Romance Scam explores the psychological manipulation behind online romance scams. It shows how scammers exploit emotional vulnerability, leaving victims both emotionally and financially devastated.

The docuseries also shows how these scams occur on a global scale. The stories of Annette, Roxy, and Gabby are told to show how women from different backgrounds fall victim to similar scams. They identify common patterns and warning signs of online fraud.

Through interviews and investigative reporting, the series also shows how difficult it is to catch and convict the perpetrators of these scams. It also highlights the role of technology and the importance of awareness in preventing such cases.

According to Collider, Mike Kelley, ABC News Studios' head, said:

"As more people seek out connection and companionship online, anonymous scammers are lurking to take advantage. Scams have become a key piece of the evolving landscape of true crime content, and ABC News Studios is proud to lead the way telling stories from the victims’ point of view at the heart of the narrative."

He continued:

"We brought viewers inside the scam with hit series Scamanda, our most-streamed series launch ever, and now ‘Hey Beautiful: Anatomy of a Romance Scam,’ a surprising story with plenty of twists and turns."

Hey Beautiful: Anatomy of a Romance Scam is produced by ABC News Studios in association with Anchor Entertainment and Trinoculus Films. Andy Robertson, a two-time Emmy nominee, has directed the series.

Hey Beautiful: Anatomy of a Romance Scam is a docuseries that delves into the process of online romance scams and shows the emotional and financial trauma one can go through when they fall victim to them.

The stories of Annette, Roxy, and Gabby underline the need to be cautious in the digital world. The docuseries serves as a warning and shows that more efforts are needed to prevent such scams and help victims.

Hey Beautiful: Anatomy of a Romance Scam is available for streaming on Hulu.

