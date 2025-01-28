How many identities did Nicholas Rossi adopt? Details about The Curious Case Of… on ID subject explored 

Nicholas Rossi is a registered American se* offender and fraudster who became an internationally wanted criminal after committing a series of frauds across the US, England, and Scotland. He started as an advocate rebelling against the abuse in foster care institutions. But he eventually turned toward committing scams, assault, and ra*e. In February 2020 Rossi was declared dead due to cancer.

However, two years later, he was identified at a hospital in Scotland, living under the new identity of Arthur Knight. As per The Guardian article published on January 14, 2022, Rossi used many identities during his crimes, including Nicholas Alahverdian, Nicholas Edward Rossi, Nicholas Alahverdian Rossi, Nick Alan, Nicholas Alahverdian-Rossi, Arthur Brown, and finally, Arthur Knight.

The Curious Case Of... episode 2 documents the complete series of crimes committed by Nicholas Rossi. The episode titled The Orphan Imposter was released on January 27, 2025. Viewers can stream all The Curious Case Of... episodes on Max.

What happened to Nicholas Rossi

Rossi suffered bullying and abuse while growing up in foster care institutions (Image via Pexels)

Nicholas Rossi was born on July 11, 1987, in the capital city of Providence, Rhode Island. As per a report by The Providence Journal, published on January 14, 2022, Rossi grew up with the name of Nicholas Alahverdian among two alcoholic parents. At a young age, he was diagnosed with psychological behavioral issues and, hence, was sent to a child foster facility in Rhode Island.

However, Rossi started to experience severe bullying from his inmates while living at the Department of Children Youth, and Families. He started to work as a legislative page for the Rhode Island House of Representatives at the mere age of 14, as per a March 2011 report by Fox Providence.

Rossi earned a reputation among his peers, for his utter dedication in his work, and the spirit of rebellion inhibited in him. As per an NBC News article published on December 14, 2024, he sued the DCYF care institutions in Rhode Island, Nebraska, and Florida for the abusive environment. However, his allegations were denied and the lawsuit was dismissed.

Nicholas Rossi committed a series of se*ual abuse and assault

Rossi se*ually molested Mary while going to the community college (Image via Pexels)

As per NBC News, Nicholas Rossi moved to Dayton, Ohio, in January 2008 for college and started staying in Dayton. There he met a woman named Mary Grebinski through Myspace. However, Grebinski reported Rossi forced her at a corner while going to the Sinclair Community College.

He tried to assault her se*ually and then pleaded with her not to inform the police. When he was charged, Rossi told the authorities the act was mutual, denying the allegations. As per NBC News, he was charged with public indecency and se*ual assault and was found guilty. Rossi was fined and eventually registered as a sex offender.

Rossi ra*ed his ex-girlfriend after calling her at his residence (Image via Pexels)

The very same year, on September 13, 2008, Rossi ra*ed his ex-girlfriend. The woman named K.P. owed money to him and was called to his residence with a promise to return the money. Instead, Rossi se*ually assaulted her, but he was only found guilty in 2020. As per NBC News, Nicholas Rossi married his first wife, Kathryn Keckendron, in November 2010.

The very next year, in May 2011, Kathryn filed for a divorce case. She revealed Rossi ra*ed her in a minor dispute over a crying baby. As per The Providence Journal, Rossi married again in October 2015, which also ended in divorce the next year on charges including extreme cruelty and neglect of duty.

Nicholas Rossi scammed a television host by disguising as Timothy Arthur Nicholas Knight Brown

Rossi scammed television host Nafsika Antypas (Image via Pexels)

As per NBC News, a television host named Nafsika Antypas hired Rossi in February 2020 to run a marketing campaign for her new cheese company. He had introduced himself as Timothy Arthur Nicholas Knight Brown, an Ivy League graduate from Ireland.

Rossi was paid a sum of $ 30,000 for his services, but he didn't provide any services. As per Antypas, when she fired him and denied his access to her website, he began messaging her repeatedly asking for $40,000 more. Rossi eventually started threatening her of ruining the company's reputation by making negative posts on social media.

Rossi defamed Nasfika Antypas on social media (Image via Pexels)

Nicholas Rossi began posting about Antypas' cheese company, commenting it was fake vegan. As per NBC News, Rossi mocked her by stealing her passport-size photo and editing it as a mugshot. Antypas informed the police and hired a private investigator herself, but both failed to find a real person with that name.

Nicholas Rossi declared himself dead and changed his identity to Arthur Knight

Rossi was arrested from a hospital in Scotland disguised as Arthur Knight (Image via Pexels)

As per NBC News, Nicholas Rossi was reported to have succumbed to cancer on March 30, 2020. According to The Providence Journal, his ex-partner reported that Rossi died due to non-Hodgkin lymphoma. It was reported that he was cremated, and his ashes were scattered in the sea. However, no death report was provided, which raised suspicion.

The Rhode Island State Police started investigating the death of Nicholas Rossi in July 2020. As per a report by The Guardian, published on January 14, 2022, a patient named Arthur Knight, who was admitted with coronavirus was arrested on December 13, 2021, from the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasglow, Scotland.

Arthur Knight's fingerprints matched Rossi's (Image via Pexels)

He was identified to be a ra*e convict after the fingerprints and body tattoos matched Rossi's. As per NBC News, the Scottish jury declared Arthur Knight and Nicholas Alahverdian as the same person in November 2022. A year later, he was extradited to the United States, where he was charged with the multiple rapes committed in 2008.

Rossi pleaded guilty to changing his identity on October 16, 2024. He made a story that some anonymous parties threatened him after he filed a legal lawsuit against foster care institutions. As a result, he fled to England and changed his identity to Arthur Knight, however denied revealing the people.

Rossi was found guilty of fraud, assault, and faking his identity (Image via Pexels)

He was additionally charged with committing fraud in 2017, by the jury in Utah. As per NBC News, the Utah judge charged Rossi with having strong motives to flee. He denied the allegations made against him for fraud. However, he was denied bail and currently remains in the custody of Utah County.

To know more about the crimes of Nicholas Rossi, watch The Curious Case Of... episode 2 titled The Orphan Imposter, streaming on Max.

