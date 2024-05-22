How many kids do Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe have? Relationship explored as couple celebrate their 19th anniversary

Boris Kodjoe and his wife Nicole Ari Parker recently celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary on May 21, 2024. The duo have also been the parents of two children, Sophie and Nicolas. To mark the special day, Kodjoe shared a video on his Instagram page.

The caption read—

"Nineteen years A thousand kisses from you I just don't wanna stop Never too much never too much I love you."

Boris and Nicole have addressed their relationship on several occasions over the years. While appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show in March 2024, the host asked Boris Kodjoe how things have been so perfect between them. The Real Husband of Hollywood star replied by saying that there is no secret to a successful marriage and added—

"Everybody goes through their stuff, individually and as a couple. You got to give each other space to make mistakes, you got to give each other space to apologize, to forgive. You got to give each other space to grow, to mature, to, like I said, mess up."

Boris Kodjoe mentioned that it is necessary to be supportive of the person you love in case he or she is dealing with some problem. He revealed that he has committed a few mistakes in his life along with Nicole which helped them to work on their bond and they even give some space to each other occasionally.

Talking to People Magazine earlier this month, he said that they get to spend more time with each other when no one is around and are not bored of the same. Kodjoe even addressed Nicole's parenting skills by saying—

"She doesn't mince her words when it comes to dealing with the kids. I think it's very important as parents that you show your children your true self. It's counterproductive to act like you're representative and to always be perfect and polished."

Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker have been married since 2005: Relationship and other details explained

People magazine states that the pair's love story dates back to the time when they were working on the Showtime series Soul Food. While speaking to Fox Soul in 2020. Boris Kodjoe stated that they were linked to other people at the time. He even recalled his first meeting with Nicole and said—

"When I met her, right away I thought she was super special and obviously drop-dead gorgeous and talented and all that. I knew that she was gonna be somebody special in my life."

In 2005, Boris Kodjoe tied the knot with Nicole Ari Parker and had a daughter named Sophie the same year. Their second child Nicolas was born the following year. The children have frequently appeared on their parents' respective Instagram posts over the years.

While Sophie is currently a student at Howard University, Nicolas has been a basketball expert and participated in a few championships. On the other hand, the former had a condition called spina bifida at the time of birth due to which her parents launched the Sophie's Voice Foundation to help people know more about the problem.

The name of the organization was eventually changed to Kodjoe Family Foundation. Furthermore, it led to the formation of The Center for Spina Bifida Research, Prevention, and Policy at Emory University.

The Vienna, Austria native told People magazine in February 2023 that the entire family sits together for dinner every night. He added that all of them avoid using phones on such occasions. Boris Kodjoe addressed his parenting duties in another interview and said—

"I don't believe in work-life balance. I believe in priorities. I put my wife and my kids first and everything else sort of falls into place around that."

The pair have occasionally shared family moments through Instagram over the years.