How many people did Joe Goldberg kill in You?

Netflix rolled out the fifth and final season of its popular psychological thriller series You on April 24, 2025. You is centered around Joe Goldberg, whose journey of transitioning into a serial killer is closely followed through the five seasons. With bodies piling up across the seasons, many fans have raised the question- how many people has Joe killed? The answer is 24 if you count his mother's boyfriend when he was younger, technically before the start of You's timeline.

Joe Goldberg in You season 5. Image via Instagram/@younetflix

All the people Joe has killed in You

Season 1

Benji: season 1 episode 2

Benji (Lou Taylor Pucci) was an old flame of Joe's first obsession, Guinevere Beck. Joe keeps it simple; he pours peanut oil into Benji's coffee, knowing well that he has a peanut allergy. The fatal allergic reaction kills him.

2. Peach Salinger: season 1 episode 6

From the start, it is evident that Joe is not the biggest fan of Beck's friend, Peach Salinger (Shay Mitchell). He ambushes her while running in Central Park and ends up shooting her in the head.

3. Elijah Thornton: season 1 episode 9

Elijah's (Esteban Benito) death is seen in a flashback. He was one of Joe's exes, Candace's lovers. In the flashback, Joe confronts Elijah about their affair at a rooftop party before pushing him off the building.

4. Ron Baker: season 1 episode 10

Ron (Daniel Cosgrove) is one of Joe's neighbors. He lives with his girlfriend Claudia (Victoria Cartagena) and her son Paco (Luca Padova), whom Joe befriends. Ron is abusive towards Claudia and Paco, and becomes hostile towards Joe because of his friendship with Paco. Joe ends up killing Ron in an attempt to save Paco.

5. Guinevere Beck: season 1 episode 10

Beck (Elizabeth Lail) is famously known as Joe's first obsession in the series, and she dies by strangulation in his hands after trying to escape the glass cage he traps her in.

Season 2

6. Jasper Krenn: season 2 episode 2

Jasper (Steven W. Bailey) is owed money by Will Bettelheim, an alias Joe previously used. He tracks Joe down, assuming he's got the right person, but Joe stabs him in the stomach instead.

Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn. Image via Instagram/@younetflix

7. Joshua Bunter: season 2 episode 4

Famously known as Hendy, Joshua Bunter (Chris D'Elia) is a comedian with a dark secret - taking advantage of underage girls when they're drugged, and saving photographs of them in a secret spot. After befriending Joe's new underage friend Ellie Alves (Jenna Ortega), Joe goes to confront Hendy and pushes him down a flight of stairs, which ends with his head smashed against the wall.

8. Raphael Passero: season 2 episode 9

Raphael Passero (Billy Lush) is shown to be Joe's biological father. His death is seen in a flashback, where a nine-year-old Joe shoots him in the chest in an attempt to keep his mother safe.

Season 3

9. Ryan Goodwin: season 3 episode 9

Ryan (Scott Michael Foster) is a renowned reporter in the town of Madre Linda and the abusive ex-husband of Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle), Joe's latest love interest. Goldberg kills him by pushing him off a three-storey parking garage and stabbing him multiple times in the chest.

Joe Goldberg and Marienne Bellamy. Image via Instagram/@younetflix

10. Love Quinn: season 3 episode 10

The finale of season 3 shows Joe poisoning his wife, Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), in their home, making it look like a suicide.

Season 4

11. Malcolm Arthur-Harding: season 4 episode 1

Malcolm Harding (Stephen Hagan) is a literature professor and the ex-boyfriend of Joe's newest flame, Kate (Charlotte Ritchie). Joe stabs him in the chest and kills him.

12. Simon Soo: season 4 episode 2

Simon (Aidan Cheng) is a friend of Kate's. He is shown to be quite rude, triggering Joe. He suffers the same fate as Malcolm: stabbed to death in the chest.

13. Vic: season 4 episode 3

Vic (Sean Pertwee) is the personal driver to Lady Phoebe (Tilly Keeper). He suspects that Joe has something to do with Malcolm's death and tries to confront him. However, Joe strangles him to death with his tie.

14. Gemma Graham-Greene: season 4 episode 4

Gemma (Eve Austin) is among Kate's privileged Oxford friends, who comes across as "vile" to some of her friends. Joe slashes her throat, resulting in her death.

15. Rhys Montrose: season 4 episode 7

Rhys (Ed Speleers) is an English friend of Kate's from Oxford. Rhys and Joe form a bond, and he starts hallucinating that Rhys murdered Gemma instead of him, and decides to put an end to his killing, and strangles him to death.

16. Hugo McNamara: season 4 episode 10

Hugo (Craig McGinlay) is one of Tom Lockwood's many bodyguards. He is killed trying to save Tom.

17. Tom Lockwood: season 4 episode 10

Tom (Greg Kinnear) is the estranged father of Kate Lockwood. A world-renowned businessman, Tom, is suffocated to death by Joe.

18. Edward: season 4 episode 10

Initially branded as the Eat-the-Rich Killer by Joe, Edward (Brad Alexander) meets his demise with a slit throat.

Joe Goldberg and Kate Lockwood. Image via Instagram/@younetflix

Season 5

19. Robert Cain: season 5 episode 1

Joe's first murder in season 5 is Bob (Michael Dempsey), Kate's mentor. His cowboy persona makes it easy for Joe to strangle him with a lasso and make it look like a suicide.

20. Raegan Lockwood: season 5 episode 4

Joe joins forces with Raegan's twin sister Maddie (both portrayed by Anna Camp), and they stab her in the neck with an insulin shot, leaving her to die of an insulin overdose.

21. Clayton Angevine: season 5 episode 5

Clayton (Tom Francis) is a rather arrogant aspiring writer who gets on Joe's nerves, leading to his death by strangulation, following which his head is smashed against the fireplace.

22. Dale: season 5 episode 8

Dale is a former partner of Joe's mother. Joe kills him with a large kitchen knife for attacking Bronte.

23. Kate Lockwood: season 5 episode 9

Not the first time Joe has killed his own wife. After Kate survives the fire started by Maddie, she is shot to death by Joe.

24. Unnamed police officer: season 5 episode 10

Joe makes one last kill before his arrest, a 911 responding police officer. He slashes the officer's neck with a keychain.

All five seasons of You are available to stream globally on Netflix.

