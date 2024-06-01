How many sisters did Nicole Brown have? Everything to know about her family

Nicole Brown Simpson was the ex-wife of former football player O.J. Simpson. Brown and Simpson married in 1985 and had two children. The couple divorced in 1992 aid allegations of domestic abuse.

On 1994, June 12, Nicole and her friend Ronald Goldman were brutally murdered outside her home in Los Angeles. The subsequent investigation led to the arrest of O.J. Simpson, which became one of the most famous trials in American History, often called as “Trail of the Century“.

On October 3, 1995, Simpson was acquitted of the murders. But in a 1997 civil trial, O.J. Simpson was convicted liable for their wrongful deaths and was ordered to pay the damages of $33.5 million.

Her three sisters, Denise, Dominique, and Tanya Brown received unexpected news in April that O.J. Simpson had passed away from cancer at 76.

With exclusive home videos, and interviews making a documentary, The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson that reveals the unknown. The three sisters and Nicole's friends and family including 50 participants who knew Nicole the best, shed light on her tragic story.

The docu-series, The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson is set to premiere episode 1 on June 1 and episode 2 on the next day on Lifetime.

Nicole Brown and her sisters

Nicole's sisters and her friends come together to talk about the buildup to Nicole Brown Simpson's death and its aftermath both topics of interest in the documentary The Life & Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson about what happened 30 years ago.

Denise Brown

Denise Brown, 66, is the eldest sister in the family. She was two years elder to Nicole and was close to her. Both had a clear resemblance to one another and began their careers as fashion models.

In the official trailer for the docuseries, Denise says, "She was my best friend and the one thing I could not protect her from was the monster she was married to."

Following Nicole's passing, Denise took up the fight against domestic abuse. Her bio on AAE Speakers states that she gave speeches on the subject and its frequently fatal consequences at colleges, jails, churches, and other locations.

Additionally, she founded the now-defunct Nicole Brown Foundation to aid women who had been abused. Denise also marched on Capitol Hill in 1995 to press senators to fully fund the Violence Against Women Act.

“It is the women whose deaths do not make it on the evening news who are counting on this Congress to do what is right,” she said, according to United Press International.

Denise is still a frequent public speaker on the subject today.

Dominique Brown

When Nicole passed away, Dominique Brown was 29 years old. She has since led a more secluded life than her sisters, but she intends to join them in reminding the world of the family member they lost so long ago in the Lifetime documentary series.

In the trailer, she is heard saying:"It's been 30 years, Maybe it's time to give Nicole another chance."

In contrast to her sisters, who both think Simpson killed Nicole, Dominique has never expressed her opinions in public.

While talking with PEOPLE, she said in reference to her niece and nephew — Nicole’s daughter, Sydney Simpson, 38, and son, Justin Simpson, 35, "Because of the children, I’m not going to answer."

Dominique had yet another terrible loss in 2022. Aaron Michael Brown, her only child, passed away at the age of 33. He was referred to in his obituary as "the light of his mother's life."

Tanya Brown

In the same way as Denise, Tanya Brown, 54, used the pain of losing Nicole to drive her work as a life coach and public speaker advocating against domestic abuse for people who require healing from their trauma.

She explained on her website that she tried su*cide in 2004 as a result of the "unhealthy coping mechanisms" she had developed following the 1995 murder conviction.

She learned how to assist both herself and others after her recovery. Her books Finding Peace Amid the Chaos: My Escape From Depression and Suicide and The Seven Characters of Abuse: Where It Starts and Where It Can End were released in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson: Documentary

The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson, a project aims to shed new light on Nicole's life and terrible death. The documentary unveils startling new insights into the tragic event thanks to unheard-of access to rare home recordings and interviews.

For years, people have been examining Nicole Brown Simpson's death and O.J.'s claimed innocence, but Nicole's side of the story has always been absent.

The docuseries, The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson premieres on June 1 and 2 on LIFETIME.