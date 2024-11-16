How many times has Davina McCall been married? Personal life explored in wake of brain tumor surgery

Davina McCall's partner Michael Douglas has recently shared an update about the surgery she had to go through a day ago for the removal of a brain tumor. Michael shared a statement through Davina's official Instagram page on November 16, 2024, and wrote:

"Hey all. Davina is out of surgery and according to the surgeon it was textbook! She's currently recovering in ICU as a precaution, as you can imagine she's utterly exhausted. Thanks so much for all the love from everyone on here.. it's powerful stuff, we are super grateful Michael xx."

The Celebrity Big Brother star has been romantically linked to Michael Douglas since 2017. McCall has tied the knot twice in the past, with her first marriage to Andrew Leggett followed by Matthew Robertson.

In her previous video posted on Instagram on Friday, November 15, Davina McCall said that she found in a health scan that she had a benign brain tumor, known as a colloid cyst. She called it a rare tumor and continued:

"So I slightly put my head in the sand for a while and then I saw quite a few neurosurgeons. I got lots of opinions and I realized that I have to get it taken out. It's big for the space. It fills the space. It's 14 millimetres wide. And it needs to come out because if it grows it would be bad."

Davina McCall said that the tumor would be removed through craniotomy where her brain would be accessed by removing a portion of the skull. Douglas was also spotted in the clip, saying that he would watch over Davina during the surgery.

He jokingly said that he would do the operation to ensure that it was successful. The caption included a message from Michael which reads:

"She is in great shape and in very good hands. I'll I do the odd update from her account here for anyone interested. I'm sure she'll read all the comments when she's able to so feel free to send love."

Davina McCall is a mother of three children from her second marriage

The Long Lost Family star has become a popular face over the years for her frequent television appearances. But apart from that, Davina's personal life has also remained in the spotlight due to her marriage, specifically to Matthew Robertson from 2000 to 2017.

Notably, Davina McCall first tied the knot with Andrew Leggett in 1997. While a lot of details about this relationship remain unknown, the marriage could not last for more than three months and Andrew was a shop manager, as per The Mirror. In an interview with the outlet in 2006, Davina recalled the marriage by saying:

"I fell madly in love, but it was wrong, so I got out quick. I won't talk about it because he's not a celebrity and it's not fair on him."

According to The Mirror, Davina and Andrew were reportedly spotted arguing near the former's apartment in London. Davina McCall then met Matthew before 2000 at Clapham Common while she was walking with her dog, as per Daily Mail. The pair tied the knot in June 2000 at Herefordshire and became the parents of three children, Holly, Tilly, and Chester.

The Sun states that Matthew has been a host of shows like Pet Rescue, which focused on injured and abandoned animals being sent to new homes after being saved by the RSPCA. He was also featured on a TV show titled Sam's Games, which also included Davina playing one of the important roles.

Davina confirmed her separation from Matthew in 2017. As per the London Evening Standard, Davina McCall said in a statement that their children would remain their priority and requested privacy from everyone while they deal with this difficult phase.

Davina McCall and her current partner Michael Douglas started dating in 2019. The pair moved in together in 2021 and Michael has been pursuing a career as a hair stylist.

London Evening Standard states that Michael has been a motorbike mechanic in the past and has worked at various events, including the New York Fashion Week. Furthermore, Michael's list of clients includes celebrities such as Johnny Depp.

