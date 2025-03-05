How old is LePrince? Age difference and all about Cynthia Bailey's new musician boyfriend

Model and actress Cynthia Bailey recently went public with her new partner, LePrince. Also known as Gino Doorson, the latter has been active in the music industry for a long time. Apart from being a singer, he has also worked as a record producer and DJ.

Ad

Cynthia and LePrince were spotted at the Los Angeles International Airport on March 4, 2025. The duo was walking together, seemingly wearing outfits of the same color. TMZ obtained a video of the same, where a reporter approached Baily to question if the man with her was her new boyfriend.

The reporter addressed the fact that Cynthia Bailey’s boyfriend was tall, following which Bailey started laughing and replied:

“He is tall.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

Cynthia then revealed that Gino was a musician, adding that he is from Amsterdam. She disclosed that she and Gino have been dating for almost a year and mentioned that it was not easy to keep Doorson away from the spotlight. Gino joined in a few moments later and told the reporter that his new song was coming out on March 12 this year. Cynthia also said:

“He has a show coming up in New York on Thursday.”

Ad

The news of Cynthia Bailey and LePrince being spotted together comes around four months after the former appeared for an interview with Us Weekly in November 2024, saying she was in a relationship with someone young and added:

“You know, dating is really not easy, especially at this point in my life.”

Cynthia and LePrince also have an age gap of 20 years. Cynthia is 58, and LePrince is 38.

Ad

LePrince is a musician: Career and other details explained

According to Reggaeville, Gino grew up listening to traditional Surinamese music, and his family are also musicians. Despite all these, Gino was involved in a legal issue before he entered the musical world, and after facing imprisonment for four months, he began singing Reggae music.

LePrince also had the opportunity to perform with popular personalities from the music industry over the years, including Richie Spice, Natural Black, Tarrus Riley, and Fantan Mojah. In an interview with Mokum Magazine in 2022, Gino revealed the meaning of his real name as he said:

Ad

“I am a child of Surinamese parents, and when I go to Suriname, I can be found on the French side, to be precise in Saint-Laurent-du-Maroni. Just say that name, and you will hear how horrible the French language is. But without disrespecting the French: LePrince is also an international name that everyone can pronounce.”

Ad

Ad

He has performed at festivals and events like the Decibel Outdoor and Daylight. Although he has released many singles, he became a popular face for the song Forgive Me. He also went for a tour in Holland, addressing the impact of the epidemic, and has been a Master of Ceremony for different concerts.

Reggaeville stated that Gino has been influenced by artists like Bob Marley and Jacob Miller. He even participated in the Amsterdam City Games Competition and collaborated with musicians such as Dyro, Dirtcaps, LNY TNZ, and more.

Ad

He has many other singles in his credits, including I Like To Move It, Welcome To The Jungle, Born To Be Free, New Generation, and We Are The Storm.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback