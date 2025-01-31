How old is Tom Selleck now? Everything to know about the Friends actor who portrayed Dr. Richard Burke

Tom Selleck is an American actor known for his iconic roles in television and film. He gained widespread fame for portraying private investigator Thomas Magnum in Magnum, P.I., and later as Frank Reagan in Blue Bloods.

With over 40 years in the entertainment industry, he has made a lasting impact. In addition to his television and film work, he has performed on Broadway and written a memoir called You Never Know, published in 2024.

Born on January 29, 1945, in Detroit, Michigan, Tom Selleck is currently 80 years old. Despite his age, he remains engaged with fans and has recently indicated a desire to continue acting. In an interview with Parade magazine on December 4, 2024, the actor said:

"I'm trying not to count. I stopped celebrating birthdays a while back. I intend to keep working."

Tom Selleck portrayed Dr. Richard Burke for Friends in the 1990s, where he played Monica Geller's love interest. Although he appeared in only a few episodes, Dr. Burke's relationship with Monica was intriguing due to their 21-year age difference. Friends remains one of his notable TV shows.

Everything to know about Tom Selleck who portrayed Dr. Richard Burke in Friends

Tom Selleck has had a successful career in both film and television. He first became well-known in the 1980s after winning an Emmy for Magnum, P.I. He appeared in Hollywood films like Quigley Down Under and Three Men and a Baby and TV dramas.

Born in Detroit, Michigan, he moved to California when he was a child. He received a basketball scholarship at the University of Southern California. Before pursuing acting, he first studied business administration. Later, he made his first appearances in small television roles and commercials.

Tom Selleck’s career, early life, and more

On January 29, 1945, Tom Selleck was born in Detroit, Michigan. After his family moved to California in 1948, he grew up there. Before transferring to USC, he attended Grant High School and Los Angeles Valley College. He had small television roles and commercial appearances in his early career.

His breakthrough came as Hawaii-based private investigator Thomas Magnum in Magnum, P.I., which aired from 1980 to 1988. This role earned him an Emmy nomination in 1985.

In the 1990s, he continued acting in Hollywood shows. His role as Dr. Richard Burke in Friends served to confirm his legacy on television further. Later, from 2010 to 2024, he played NYPD Police Commissioner Frank Reagan on the television series Blue Bloods.

Selleck is also a published author; in 2024, he published his memoir, You Never Know. He has expressed a desire to return to acting, especially in Westerns.

Everything to know about the character Dr. Richard Burke in Friends

Dr. Richard Burke was introduced in Friends during its second season. He was an ophthalmologist and a close friend of Monica’s parents. His romantic involvement with Monica caused tension due to their significant age difference.

As their romance developed, Richard became a beloved character. However, the relationship ended when Monica realized she wanted children, while Richard, already a father, was not interested in having more.

Despite their breakup, Richard made several appearances in later seasons. In one instance, he attempted to rekindle their relationship, but by then, Monica was in a committed relationship with Chandler Bing.

Everything to know about TV series Friends

Friends was one of the most popular sitcoms, airing from 1994 to 2004. It followed six New York City friends: Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe. With its memorable characters and events, the show became a cultural phenomenon.

The series was known for its witty humor, relatable storylines, and strong ensemble cast. Its success led to multiple awards, and it remains popular through streaming services.

One of the most significant guest appearances was Tom Selleck as Dr. Richard Burke. His performance enhanced Monica's character and established an emotional narrative that resonated with fans.

