How old is Vi in Arcane Season 2? Explained 

Arcane season 2 premiered on November 9, 2024, continuing to captivate fans with its gripping storyline. This season delves deeper into Vi and Jinx's increasingly strained relationship following the events of Season 1.

Many fans have wondered about the age of the characters in the series. Showrunner Amanda Overton clarified the characters' ages in a retweet from 2021 on X, revealing that Vi was about 14–16 at the start of the series, making her 21–23 in season 2.

Though seasons 1 and 2 have no time skip between them and continue from the same timeline, season 1 featured a time jump when Powder and Vi were trying to survive the world of Zaun. This puts them at their current age in the show right now. Overton also mentioned that Vi is the same age as Caitlyn, while Powder is approximately two years younger than them.

What was Vi's storyline in the show?

In Arcane Season 1, Vi experienced a seven-year time jump while in prison, emerging in her early 20s and grappling with her estrangement from Jinx. However, there’s no time jump between Seasons 1 and 2. Season 2 picks up immediately after Jinx's rocket explosion, with the characters navigating its aftermath and their strained relationships.

Who plays Vi in Arcane season 2? Major cast members explored

Actress Hailee Steinfeld voices Vi on Arcane. She has been know as the voice of many characters before this, most notably Gwen Stacy from the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse and its sequel. She has also portrayed Kate Bishop / Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Apart from these, Steinfeld's popular filmography includes Romeo & Juliet (2013), Ender's Game (2013), Pitch Perfect 2 (2015), and Dickinson (2019-2021).

The main cast of Arcane season 2 includes:

Hailee Steinfeld as Violet / "Vi"

Ella Purnell as Powder / Jinx

Kevin Alejandro as Jayce Talis

Katie Leung as Caitlyn Kiramman

Jason Spisak as Silco

Toks Olagundoye as Mel Medarda

Harry Lloyd as Viktor

JB Blanc as Vander / Warwick

Reed Shannon as Ekko

Mick Wingert as Cecil B. Heimerdinger

Amirah Vann as Sevika

Ellen Thomas as Ambessa Medarda

Brett Tucker as Dr. Corin Reveck / Singed

Mira Furlan as Babette

Salli Saffioti as Amara

Eve Lindley as Lest (recurring)

Jeannie Tirado as Felicia (recurring)

Keston John as Kino Medarda (recurring)

Audiences can watch Arcane season 2 streaming now on Netflix, with Act 3 of the season releasing on November 23, 2024. Season 1 of the show is also streaming on the platform. Viewers shall have to purchase a subscription to the service to access the Netflix media library.

