How did Sheldon react to George’s death in Young Sheldon season 7? Explained

Young Sheldon season 7 episode 12 concluded in a cliffhanger with Sheldon's reaction to the news of his father's death. While George Sr.'s death was a known part of the series, as the spinoff is a prequel to the original series, The Big Bang Theory, Sheldon's response to the news may have been incomprehensible for some viewers. The young boy sat back in his chair quietly with a blank expression without any of the usual outlets of grief visible.

For the uninitiated, Young Sheldon season 7 is the final season of The Big Bang Theory prequel series. Young Sheldon is the coming-of-age story of Sheldon Cooper in the original series. The series addressed Sheldon's relationship with his father, George Cooper.

Young Sheldon season 7: Sheldon's blank reaction to George's death news

As mentioned before, the young Sheldon, played by Iain Armitage, sat down blankly when he heard of his father's death.

While every other member of the house was seen reacting with shock or grief, Sheldon's response came out as a stunned silence. That goes with the unique character Sheldon Cooper possesses.

As per executive producer Steve Holland, who spoke to Variety, Sheldon has never been an emotive person. As such, he was expected to process the event internally rather than express it outwardly. That explains the vapid look on the young prodigy's face as he sat down on hearing the news.

While it's already known to the franchise's fans that Sheldon was 14 when he lost his father, his relationship with the patriarch seemed complex. However, the scene in episode 12, titled A New Home and a Traditional Texas Torture, will help explain how the young genius processed the biggest tragedy of his life.

Young Sheldon season 7: Sheldon may have regrets

Sheldon will regret his terse interactions with George (Image via Instagram)

Young Sheldon season 7 episode 12's cliffhanger scene was explained by co-creator Chuck Lorre as regret in an interview with USA Today.

According to Lorre, the stunned expression conveys regret about his relationship with the patriarch. He may have felt that he had not treated his father right and was left with no opportunity to undo the deeds.

As is known, the adult Sheldon Cooper, played by Jim Parsons, had bad-mouthed the patriarch, and various vile accusations were made. Parsons' expected appearance in the finale episode of Young Sheldon season 7 may straighten the image of George Cooper.

How is Young Sheldon season 7 slated to change narratives in the franchise?

George was a good family man (Image via Instagram)

With Lance Barber's George meeting his end, some of the theories about his character have been proven wrong.

The Big Bang Theory fans may remember Sheldon's father as a complex negative person. However, the George Cooper Sr. they witnessed in the spinoff seemed a good man who sacrificed a lot for his family and strived hard to give his family the best to his ability.

Sheldon's love for his father and his devastation at losing him at a young age may explain his unreliable narration over the two series. The spinoff will try to correct the injustice done to the description of George Sr. in The Big Bang Theory.

Moreover, it's expected that the relationship hiccups between father and son, any regrets that Sheldon has about the loss and his memories of his father will be cleared in the season finale titled Memoir.

While the 13th episode will revolve around his father's funeral and Sheldon's leaving home, the 14th will likely be a summary of his life thus far. Look out for the last two episodes of Young Sheldon season 7, titled Funeral and Memoir. Stream all previous episodes on Paramount+.

