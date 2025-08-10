How to stream your favorite Hulu content after it is shut down? Here’s everything you need to know

Hulu is entering a new chapter as Disney prepares to integrate the service into the Disney+ app in 2026. The streaming service's name will stay, but the separate app will be phased out as part of the plan to combine the platforms. Disney bought the rest of Comcast's stake in the streaming service in June 2025, leading to this change.

The merger in 2026 will create a single streaming service that combines its giant collection of news, live sports, general entertainment, and original programming with Disney+'s well-known franchises, family-friendly movies, and big-budget movies.

Where will all Hulu content go after the shutdown?

Still from Disney+ (Image via Disney)

In 2026, once Hulu's standalone app goes offline, viewers will be able to watch all of its content straight through Disney+. Disney stated that existing subscribers of both apps will be able to maintain separate subscriptions if they wish. Nevertheless, the unified Disney+ app will serve as the primary platform for anyone wishing to view the combined streaming service's content.

The move to put everything together has already begun. Since early 2024, Disney+ customers have been able to upgrade to a package called 'Hulu on Disney+' that lets them access its content inside the Disney+ app.

After the shutdown in 2026, there will be three main ways to access its content:

Disney+ with Hulu Bundle: Subscribers can choose a bundled plan that unlocks its complete catalog within Disney+. Standalone Subscription via Disney+ App: Even without a Disney+ plan, Hulu subscribers will be able to log in and watch their content through the Disney+ platform. Live TV Integration: Hulu + Live TV will be migrated into Disney+, preserving access to live channels, sports coverage, and news programming.

Disney’s strategy focuses on maintaining the streaming service's offerings while delivering them through a more streamlined, single-application experience.

Why the streaming service is integrating with Disney+?

OTT streaming services (Image via Getty)

Disney's move to incorporate Hulu is part of a bigger plan to make the company more efficient, drive engagement, and increase profitability. Disney CEO Bob Iger said that merging platforms will let the firm use a single technological stack, cut down on existing costs, and make advertising more effective.

For viewers, the partnership means that all of the programming, from Marvel blockbusters to the streaming service's critically acclaimed originals, will be in one spot. For Disney, this is expected to stabilise growth in subscriptions and cost savings by combining platform operations.

As reported by Variety, industry experts say that in 2025, Hulu expects to spend $4.1 billion on content and $2.9 billion on things other than programming. Combining the two platforms might reduce administrative costs.

The role of ESPN in the new streaming model

Another important factor in Disney’s streaming overhaul is ESPN. The company will launch a standalone ESPN app in August 2025, priced at $29.99 per month. It can be bundled with Disney+ and Hulu for $35.99 monthly (with ads) or $44.99 per month (ad-free).

This new structure will make live sports more accessible within the same ecosystem, adding to the appeal of the integrated Disney+ app.

The viewing experience after 2026

Disney+ on the Play Store (Image via Getty)

When completely integrated, the Disney+ app will have more personalization features, more content recommendations, and a single search mechanism. This means that people won't have to switch between applications to view different shows or types of shows. All content from either app will be in one library with better filtering and categorization.

What to expect during the transition?

The whole migration will take time, with features and material being added gradually until the formal shutdown in 2026. During this time, the streaming service and Disney+ app will still be available as separate products. This will allow subscribers to acclimate to the new interface and bundle options.

Disney is likely to experiment further with how content is displayed, recommend shows, and package prices to maintain viewers. As the integration moves further, additional originals and licensed content will show up in the Disney+ interface. This will give viewers a taste of what streaming will be like after the shutdown.

The Hulu app will stop working sometime in 2026, but Disney+ will still have all of its programming. Through packaged or standalone plans on the Disney+ app, subscribers may still watch the streaming service's library, live sports, news, and original shows.

