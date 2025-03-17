How to watch A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Read? All streaming options explored

A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Read is a docuseries based on the story of Karen Read, who was convicted of the murder of her boyfriend John O'Keffe. John was a police officer from the Boston police. He was found wounded and frozen to death on January 29, 2022.

Ad

CBS News reported that Karen drove her boyfriend to the residence of one of his colleagues named Brian Albert, after a night out on January 28, 2022. However, John O'Keefe did not return till early morning. His body was found lying near Brian Albert's residence, covered in snow. Karen Read was arrested on charges of second-degree-murder, and went through a series of trials over the next two years.

A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Read covers the complete events behind the trial of Karen Read. The docuseries is set to make its release on Investigation Discovery. A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Read will be available for streaming on Hulu and Max.

Ad

Trending

Where to stream A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Read

A Body in the Snow explores with the murder case of John O'Keefe (Image via Pexels)

A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Read is scheduled to make its release on March 17, 2025, at 9 pm EST on Investigation Discovery. Hence, viewers with a cable connection can watch the docuseries on the television.

Ad

After its premiere, A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Read will be available for streaming on Hulu and Max.

Hulu streaming details

New subscribers can access Hulu's Basic Plan for $9.99/month or $99.99/year. Hulu (No Ads) plan comes for $18.99/month.

Max streaming details

Max Basic with Ads comes for a price of $9.99/month or $99.99/year.

Max Standard comes for a price of $16.99/month or $169.99/year.

Max Premium comes for a price of $20.99/month or $209.99/year.

Ad

What to expect from A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Read

Karen Read was put on trial for the murder of John O'Keefe (Image via Pexels)

The next trial of Karen Read is set to take place the next month. Right before that, A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Read will air on television, exploring the varied dynamics of the case. Starting from the 2024 trial of the case, the docuseries is set to narrate the complete history behind the murder.

Ad

As reported by CBS News on March 13, 2025, Karen Read was arrested for murdering her boyfriend, hitting with the back of her SUV. The broken tail light pieces of her SUV had DNA that matched with John O'Keffe. The victim's report revealed that the cause of death was blunt force trauma and hypothermia.

John O'Keefe's murder case is still unsolved (Image via Pexels)

Her trial started at the Stoughton District Court, and Karen was presented in front of a Norfolk County grand jury. She was charged with second-degree murder, and manslaughter while driving under the influence of alcohol. Over the next series of trials, multiple witnesses were presented before the jury.

Ad

On November 5, 2024, a second criminal trial was filed by the defense team and prosections. The next trial for Karen Read was scheduled to be started on January 25, 2025. This was postponed, and is currently set to be started from April 1, 2025.

Karen Read provides her testimony in A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Read. As shown in the trial, the docuseries will dive into Read's perception of the case. The docuseries is set to provide Karen Read's narration and experiences of the murder, which became national news.

Ad

Check our other articles to learn more details about the John O'Keefe murder case.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback