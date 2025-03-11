How to watch Confessions of Octomom online? All streaming options explored

Confessions of Octomom is a six-part docuseries, based on the life of Natalie Suleman, a mother who created history by giving birth to the first surviving octuplets in January 2009. This gave her the name Octomom, and the docuseries explores her journey through multiple pregnancies, and birthing 14 children through IVF (In vitro fertilization).

The docuseries, with six hour-long episodes, made its release on Monday, March 10, 2025, on Lifetime. Since Confessions of Octomom is a Lifetime movie, viewers can watch the docuseries on the Lifetime channel. Viewers can go to the official website of Lifetime, or to the Lifetime app to stream it online.

As per the official description of Confessions of Octomom on Lifetime, the docuseries provides an insight into the history of her life. Additionally, it gives a peak glance into her current life, including her role as a grandmother.

Where to stream Confessions of Octomom on Lifetime?

As mentioned, Confessions of Octomom on Lifetime is available for streaming on the Lifetime website and the Lifetime app. Viewers can access the docuseries with a Lifetime Movie Club subscription. The subscription comes for $ 4.99 per month or $ 49.99 per year.

To watch all the latest Lifetime releases, interested viewers can add the Lifetime Channel to their cable TV package. Additionally, viewers can stream Confessions of Octomom on Lifetime on Sling, Fubo, Frndly, Philo, Sling, DirectTV Stream, and Hulu + Live TV.

What is the story of Natalie Suleman?

Born in 1975, Natalie Suleman was raised in the neighborhood of Fullerton, California. As per a Los Angeles Times article, she graduated from Mt. San Antonio College and earned a psychiatric technician license. After that, she received a B.S. in Child development, and worked three years for a mental hospital, as reported by The New York Times.

As per a People article, Suleman had her first IVF treatment back in 1997, under the supervision of Dr. Michael Kamrava. It was in 2001 when she first gave birth to her son Elijah. The following year, she gave birth to her first daughter Amerah. Natalie continued her IVF treatments, and gave birth to six more children, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

As per Reuters, it was in 2009, when Suleman decided to undergo another IVF treatment. Under the assistance of Dr. Kamrava, Natalie Suleman gave birth to the world's first set of surviving octuplets. However, this procedure was extremely risky, and the Medical Board of California found it to be an extreme departure from the medical standards of care.

Dr. Michael Kamrava was eventually expelled from the American Society of Reproductive Medicine. Additionally, Natalie received major backlash from the public, which even included death threats. As per an NBC San Diego article, it was in March 2009, when Suleman bought an apartment in La Habra, Orange County, California. Ever since then, she has been raising 11 of her children together.

Lifetime's Confessions of Octomom provides a deep insight into the lives of the children at present. All of her children are 14 children in their late teens and early adulthood, ranging from 17 to 23 years old.

In the docuseries, the children provide their personal views of growing up in a completely different family environment, much out of the public eye. The series explores the story of the octuplets, their challenges while growing up, and the desire to finally move beyond their private life.

Check out our other articles to know more details about Lifetime's Confessions of Octomom.

