How to watch Dance Moms Reunion online? Details explored

Dance Moms Reunion aired on Lifetime channel on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The show started by showing old clips of the girls when they were younger. The producers asked uncomfortable questions about Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler's absence.

Thereafter, they pitted the girls against each other by bringing up old rivalries. Chloe opened up about how Abby's harsh criticism deeply impacted her self-esteem. Brooke and Paige discussed their dramatic exit from the show.

So, how to watch the reunion online? For cable subscribers, the event can be streamed online through Mylifetime.com by logging in with cable credentials.

Other options to stream Dance Moms Reunion online

A still from Dance Moms Reunion. (Image via Lifetime)

Here's a breakdown of how to stream Dance Moms Reunion:

1) For those without cable: Streaming services that include Lifetime, such as Philo, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, SlingTV, and others, offer the broadcast. Moreover, most of these services provide a free trial period if you're not already subscribed. Therefore, you cam watch online with free trials on DirecTV, Frndly, Fubo.

2) On-Demand: As mentioned before, after its airing, the reunion is available on-demand on Lifetime's app. You must log in with your cable or streaming service provider's credentials to access the content.

What happened at Dance Moms Reunion?

Nia Sioux, Maddie Ziegler, and Mackenzie Ziegler these three were the source of much rumor and became a point of friction for some of the attendees. In light of the reunion, the show evidently instigated life implications for the girls, with most of them moving on to reflect differently, with good and bad reflections on such experiences.

The reunion also brought to the surface issues of replacement and competition, whereby past rivalries, especially of Chloe and Maddie, were brought up, yet this time in a more mature way.

This also gets into some of their personal growth and a current feeling they had about Abby Lee Miller, considering her prison time and recent struggles with cancer, which added a somber note to the discussions.

Why did Nia Sioux not attend the Dance Moms Reunion?

Nia Sioux directly addressed why she did not participate in the Dance Moms Reunion special. In a TikTok video, she stated the simple reason was that she did not want to participate. Sioux dismissed rumors that other commitments like sorority or school obligations prevented her involvement, making it clear that if she had desired to be a part of the reunion, those would not have been issues.

While feeling happy for her fellow cast members to share their experiences, Sioux explained it was merely her personal decision to opt out, emphasizing, "That's just something that I decided I didn't want to do, and that's OK." She left open the possibility of doing a reunion show or discussing her time on Dance Moms in the future but stated, "Right now, at this moment, it just was not the right time for me to do that."

Overall, the reunion was a cross between rehashing old hurts, acknowledging growth, and finally calling out confrontations that had been left hanging in the show.