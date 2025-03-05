How to watch Doctor Odyssey season 1? Streaming details explored

Doctor Odyssey season 1 is a medical drama produced by Ryan Murphy. The first episode of the show aired on September 26, 2024. The remaining Doctor Odyssey episodes will be released from March 6, 2025, with the first eight episodes already accessible on Hulu.

Ad

The show takes place on a fancy cruise ship and shows how the medical staff, led by Joshua Jackson, deal with high-stakes situations. It takes place on a fancy cruise and has a mix of intense medical drama and relationships between people.

Doctor Odyssey's first season runs weekly, with fresh episodes on ABC dropping every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Hulu offers the choice to view episodes the following Friday should you want streaming.

Ad

Trending

Disney Plus has also made the show available to viewers elsewhere. With options to stream in Canada, the UK, and Australia, so that fans all around can enjoy the series.

Current streaming details for Doctor Odyssey Season 1

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the U.S.

Doctor Odyssey season 1 airs on ABC every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET/PT. If you miss the live broadcast, new episodes are available on Hulu the following Friday. Hulu's basic subscription costs $7.99 per month.

For viewers without cable, services like Sling TV and Fubo are also options to watch ABC live. Additionally, subscribing to a Disney Plus bundle provides access to Hulu and other streaming platforms at a discounted rate.

Ad

International streaming

For viewers outside the U.S., Doctor Odyssey season 1 is available for streaming on Disney Plus. In Canada, episodes are released every Friday, just a day after the U.S. broadcast. Disney Plus offers several subscription plans starting from CA$7.99 per month for the standard plan.

The show is also expected to release in the UK, although the exact date has yet to be confirmed. Australian viewers can stream Doctor Odyssey on Disney Plus starting every Saturday, with a subscription costing AU$13.99 per month for the standard plan.

Ad

VPN for global access

A VPN (Virtual Private Network) can help you watch Doctor Odyssey from anywhere in the world if you can't get it where you are. You can watch Doctor Odyssey without any limits if you use a VPN to connect to servers in places like the U.S. or Canada where the show is available.

All about Doctor Odyssey season 1

Expand Tweet

Ad

Doctor Odyssey is a medical drama set aboard a luxury cruise ship. Dr. Max Bankman (Joshua Jackson) assembles a medical team that has to negotiate personal and professional obligations while handling medical crises.

The show's idea distinguishes it from conventional medical dramas by putting the team far from quick assistance in the middle of the ocean. The crew faces difficulties ranging from major medical crises to the natural conflicts among the members. The series is produced by Ryan Murphy, with Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken also contributing to the creation.

Ad

Production and direction of Doctor Odyssey season 1

Expand Tweet

Ad

Paris Barclay, a seasoned veteran in television direction, directs Doctor Odyssey. Having worked on shows like Station 19, Barclay offers the series a great abundance of experience.

Ryan Murphy Television and 20th Television handle production of the program; Joshua Jackson is among the executive producers. Filming for the opulent cruise scene took place in Los Angeles and at Rye Canyon Studios in Santa Clarita, California.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Doctor Odyssey season 1 and similar projects as the year progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback