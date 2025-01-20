How to watch Donald Trump's presidential inauguration at home? Air time, network, and more

Donald Trump is ready to be sworn in as the President of the United States for a second term this Monday, January 20, 2025. Post-presidential inauguration and oath-taking ceremony, he will formally kick off his work in the White House.

The inauguration will mark the official transfer of power and authority of the President and the executive branch from the Biden administration to the Trump administration. The people who want to watch the ceremony can tune into CBS, NBC, CNN, ABC, and Fox News at 9 a.m. Eastern Time.

Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election which was held on November 5, 2024, defeating the Democratic Party's candidate Kamala Harris. In the earlier part of the ceremony, Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar will open the ceremony with the call to order, followed by prayers led by Cardinal Timothy Dolan and Reverend Franklin Graham.

Donald Trump's presidential inauguration will air on all the major news networks

The 2025 Presidential inauguration ceremony will be held on Monday, January 20, 2025, in which Donald Trump will be taking oath as the 47th President of the United States.

According to the 1933 amendment to the U.S. Constitution, the presidential inauguration ceremony is held every four years on January 20. Donald Trump's reelection is historic as he is only the second person, after Grover Cleveland, who regained the presidency after losing re-election.

The ceremony will start at 9 a.m. Eastern Time and will be broadcast live on all the major news networks such as CBS, NBC, CNN, ABC, and Fox News. One can also watch the ceremony live on the Donald J. Trump YouTube channel.

What is the timing of the inauguration?

As mentioned above, the broadcast will kick off from 9 a.m. onwards on major news networks. However, the opening remarks at the Capitol typically begin at about 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Following the norm, Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the oath of office to Trump at 12 p.m. Eastern Time. The Vice President-elect JD Vance will be sworn into office by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Donald Trump used the Lincoln Bible sworn in during his first term in 2017. This time he will also use the Bible given to him by his mother when he was a child, along with the Lincoln Bible. J. D. Vance will use the Bible that belonged to his maternal great-grandmother and has been in his family for generations.

The event will also include benedictions by Rabbi Ari Berman, Imam Husham al Husainy, Senior Pastor Lorenzo Sewell, and Reverend Father Frank Mann.

Will there be any performance at the inauguration?

There will be multiple musical performances throughout the day. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln's combined choirs and the United States Marine Band will perform musical preludes during the ceremony. The national anthem will be sung by Christopher Macchio, while Carrie Underwood will perform America the Beautiful. God Bless the USA will be performed by Lee Greenwood.

There are a few performances planned for the evening ceremony as well. As Per CBS News, the Grammy Award-winning artist Rapper Nelly will perform at the Liberty Ball, while The Village People will perform their hit song Y.M.C.A. at the event.

