How to watch Fallen Idols docuseries? All streaming options explored

The Fallen Idols docuseries will premiere in two parts on the Investigation Discovery (ID) Channel on May 27 and 28, 2024, streaming simultaneously on Max. The series has four episodes in total, released one after the other on the two mentioned dates.

Fallen Idols explores the story of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, the assault allegations levied against him, and the mental health struggles of his late brother Aaron Carter. The docuseries features many women who fell prey to Nick Carter, including Shannon Ruth, Ashley Repp, and Nick's ex-girlfriend Melissa Schuman.

How to watch Fallen Idols docuseries?

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube)

Fallen Idols is premiering in two parts on Investigation Discovery (ID) on May 27 and May 28, 2024, at 06:00 p.m. ET / 09:00 p.m. ET on both nights. Each part consists of two episodes. The docuseries will also stream simultaneously on Max.

The show will also be available on cable streaming services that support the Investigation Discovery (ID) channel addon. These platforms include DirecTV Stream, Hulu+, Live TV, Philo, and Sling.

For audiences without a cable TV connection, the docuseries will be available to watch online on Amazon Prime Video after purchasing a subscription to the Max channel.

What is Fallen Idols docuseries about?

Fallen Idols dives into the lives of Nick and Aaron Carter, exploring the s*xual assault allegations against the former and the substance abuse and mental health issues faced by the latter.

In an interview for the Hollywood Reporter, Investigation Discovery (ID) president Jason Sarlanis, accompanied by showrunner Elissa Halperin, explained the relevance of the issue explored in the context of the #MeToo movement for more awareness about women's empowerment and why the time is right for audiences to watch. He said:

"Regardless of the subject matter, when anybody’s brave enough to share their story — as the three women who are featured in this docuseries did — we want to use our platform to empower them and give them a voice."

He added:

"Regardless of who they might be speaking about, we want to empower the survivors and not be so focused necessarily on the potential perpetrator."

Who features in Fallen Idols?

The first half of the docuseries delves into Nick Carter's story, introducing the women who came forward during the #MeToo movement in 2017 to allege that Nick was responsible for s*xual assault. The first of them, Melissa Schuman, was a former member of the pop girl band Dream.

The series will also feature Ashley Rapp and Shay Ruth, who subsequently revealed the nature of their alleged assault at the hands of Nick Carter. The three women are shown to open up about their stories in these two episodes, speaking about how they even received backlash for standing up against an idol as popular and beloved as the Backstreet Boys frontman.

The second half of the series will explore the life of Nick's late brother Aaron Carter. He struggled with issues like drug abuse and ill mental health, most of which worsened after his relationship with his brother deteriorated. Aaron spoke out in support of the survivors of his brother's assaults, leading to a rift in their relationship before Aaron Carter died at age 34 in 2022.

Fallen Idols will be released in two parts on May 27 and May 28, 2024, at 06:00 p.m. ET / 09:00 p.m. ET on both nights.