How to watch The Fall of Diddy online? Streaming options for the docuseries explored

The Fall of Diddy is a documentary series exploring the span of crimes committed by the infamous rap musician Sean "Diddy" Combs. The documentary series explores Diddy's rise to fame as an international rapper, then transitioning towards his downfall, with the growing controversies and legal lawsuits on s*xual assaults and abuse.

The Fall of Diddy is a four-episode special, debuting its first two episodes on January 27, 2025, on Investigation Discovery. The set of the next two episodes, along with an expanded special featuring Phil Pines, was released the next day on January 28, 2025.

The docuseries features personal interviews with victims, never-seen archival footage, and a conversation with Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, explaining her personal encounters with the rapper. Viewers can stream all the episodes of The Fall of Diddy on Discovery Plus, Hulu, and Max.

Trending

Where to stream The Fall of Diddy

The Fall of Diddy aired all of its five episodes from January 27, 2025, to January 28, 2025, on Investigation Discovery. As per The Hollywood Reporter article published on January 28, 2025, the docuseries is available to buy or rent on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV Plus.

Moreover, all five episodes are available for streaming on Discovery Plus, Hulu, Philo, Sling, and Max. However, it should be noted that the availability of the episodes on the streaming platform varies according to different time zones across different countries.

What to expect from The Fall of Diddy

REVOLT X AT&T Host REVOLT 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles (Image via Getty)

The Fall of Diddy primarily focuses on Diddy's rise to fame in the music industry, starting from the foundation of Bad Boy Entertainment. The docuseries starts early back into Diddy's career, from the 1990s during his time at Howard University, and the allegations of him being involved in the 1999 shootings.

The docuseries explored Diddy's relationship with Cassie Ventura, revealing what led to her November 2023 lawsuit against Diddy. The docuseries features interviews with Diddy's former staff, friends, collaborators, and the people who have faced assault from him.

REVOLT X AT&T Host REVOLT 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles (Image via Getty)

In the series, Diddy's former employees, including his bodyguard Roger Bonds, his makeup artist Mylah Morales, and his chef Jourdan Cha 'Taun, all testify against the former rapper's assault on Cassie Ventura. Canadian actress and singer, whom Diddy dated briefly, recalled her s*xual assault experience in the docuseries.

It was during 2021, during the production of their collaborative album, titled The Love Album, that Diddy reportedly forced himself on her one night after taking a drug. The docuseries features Thalia Graves, who recalls her se*ual encounter with Diddy in 2001.

Graves revealed that she was intoxicated, bounded, and forcefully r*ped at the Bad Boy Studios. Viewers can watch each episode featuring a certain phase in the life of Sean Combs. The episode titles of The Fall of Diddy are listed as follows:

Episode 1: The Making of a Mogul

The Making of a Mogul Episode 2: Empire Under Fire

Empire Under Fire Episode 3: Untouchable

Untouchable Episode 4: The Fall

The Fall Episode 5: The Assistant

The Fall of Diddy co-director reflects on collecting testimonies from Diddy's assault victims

Emma Schwartz from Maxine Productions, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, published on January 27, 2025, remembers climbing an uphill to find people from Diddy's assault survivors and members of his inner circle. Schwartz said,

"I do think the fear has been incredibly palpable for so many people — even those who came forward and those who came close to and are not yet ready — in a very, very tangible way and, at least from my experience, that I have not felt as acutely before."

Another co-director, Yoruba Richen, revealed that the fall of Sean Combs could only be documented upon narrating the story of his rise to fame and becoming the music Mogul. He said,

"You can't talk about who this man, who he affected, and the allegations without talking about his rise because he was singular in terms of his influence."

Maxine Productions has earlier produced the five-part docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, documenting the assault and abuse in the kids entertainment industry.

Check out other articles to know more details about The Fall of Diddy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback