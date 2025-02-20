"I actually got a notification for this"— Fan-made trailer on Stranger Things season 5 catches fans off-guard

With filming for Stranger Things season 5 officially completed as of December 20, 2024, fans are eagerly awaiting any updates on the final season. The streaming service shared several behind-the-scenes photos on December 20, but has yet to confirm a specific release date or unveil the first trailer. So when fans received a notification about the supposed "First Trailer" for season 5 of Stranger Things on Sunday, February 16, 2025, they were caught off guard.

Ad

In the 1.5-minute clip, Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven returns, along with other recurring stars like Sadie Sink and Finn Wolfhard. However, it turned out to be a fan-made trailer shared by KH Studio on YouTube. The channel is known for creating "concept trailers," but nonetheless, some fans were misled into watching the clip.

Ad

Trending

They, however, took to the comments section to express their disappointment at receiving a notification, only to find out that the trailer was fake. A YouTube user commented that they couldn't believe they received a notification for the fake Stranger Things season 5 trailer.

Can prime numbers be dangerous? More about Apple TV+'s new conspiracy thriller HERE

A fan commented on fake Stranger Things season 5 trailer (Image via KH Studio/YouTube)

More fans were wondering why they received a notification for the fake trailer in the first place.

Ad

More fan comments on the fake trailer (Image via KH Studio/YouTube)

Others noted how excited they were to get the notification and how quickly they clicked on the link, only to find out later that it was a false trailer.

Ad

Fans comment disappointments for fake trailer (Image via KH Studio/YouTube)

What to know about Stranger Things season 5 so far

Expand Tweet

Ad

As mentioned, there is currently no official trailer for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things. The specific release date for season 5 is yet to be determined, although it is reported to be sometime in 2025.

That said, Netflix has shared some details about the Hawkins gang's return in season five, including the fact that there will be eight episodes. The streamer has also released the titles for all eight episodes:

Ad

Episode 1: The Crawl

Episode 2: The Vanishing of ...

Episode 3: The Turnbow Trap

Episode 4: Sorcerer

Episode 5: Shock Jock

Episode 6: Escape from Camazotz

Episode 7: The Bridge

Episode 8: The Rightside Up

Maya Hawke, who stars in the series as Robin, teased the episode lengths during an appearance on Podcrushed on June 27, 2024. She mentioned that the eight-episode season 5 is equivalent to "eight movies." As Ross Duffer shared with TVLine back in 2022, the fifth season will also feature a time jump to address the main cast's advancing ages.

Ad

Speaking of the time jump, the episode title reveal video provided a brief description of the season 5 timeline, which seems to take place about a year after season 4. It reads:

"In the fall of 1987, one last adventure begins."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The plot for Stranger Things season 5 remains a mystery, but it is expected to continue from the events of season 4, which concluded with a significant cliffhanger. This season will mark the final battle for Hawkins.

The official Stranger Things social media account also posted a black-and-white missing poster for Eleven's alias, Jane Hopper, hinting that someone is searching for her.

Who's coming back in season 5 of Stranger Things?

A Netflix press release, per The Direct, confirms the 21 main cast starring in Stranger Things season 5, including:

Ad

Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers

David Harbour as Jim Hopper

Millie Bobby Brown as Jane Hopper/Eleven

Finn Wolfhard as Mike

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin

Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas

Noah Schnapp as Will

Sadie Sink as Max

Natalia Dyer as Nancy

Charlie Heaton as Jonathan

Joey Keery as Steve

Maya Hawke as Robin

Brett Gelkman as Murray

Priah Ferguson as Erica

Jamie Campbell-Bower as Henry/Vecna

Cara Buono as Karen

Amybeth McNulty as Vickie

New cast members are also joining season 5, although their characters are still under wraps:

Ad

Nell Fisher

Jake Connelly

Alex Breaux

Linda Hamilton

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Stranger Things season 5 and other anticipated shows as 2025 progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback